Don’t Miss These Eclipse-Themed Beers Along the Path of Totality

From Sun King Brewing's 3:07 golden ale to Brewery Ardennes' Obscure stout, there's an eclipse-inspired brew for every kind of drinker.

A sunny day and a cold beer go hand in hand, but come April 8, it’s the moon that may inspire your next drink. As the solar eclipse draws near, breweries across the path of totality are unveiling everything from thematic coffee stouts to black IPAs. In New York, more than 35 breweries have announced eclipse releases, while 13 across the path of totality have developed specialty beers in partnership with science organization the Simons Foundation.



Granted, beer isn’t the only beverage on board with the eclipse. Indiana’s Butler Hill Winery has concocted a dry “Totality” red, while Syracuse’s Emerald Cocktail Kitchen is experimenting with a charcoal gin cocktail. In Morrilton, Arkansas — which will experience totality for more than four minutes — Big Cuppa coffee shop’s eclipse menu features five themed espresso drinks.



All that is to say: You won’t go thirsty during the eclipse. If you need a place to start, however, each brewery below has interpreted totality through curated flavors, hop combinations, and, of course, beer names.

The sky’s the limit — and in the name — for Celestial Beerworks. Rather than go the dark route, the brewery’s hazy In the Path of Totality 1:40 p.m. IPA embraces all things bright, with orange, tangerine, and tropical fruit flavors.

You don’t have to choose between the dark Skoll Dunkelweizen and the light Hati American Wheat Beer at Acopon Brewing. The brewery offers the specialties both separate and combined, allowing you to assemble your own eclipse. It's also celebrating the eclipse with a SunBlock viewing party, replete with sun-filtered telescopes.

Sun King infuses daylight with just a little bit of darkness; its “3:07”-stamped golden ale relies on the addition of coffee beans, fittingly roasted by Indianapolis’ Sun Bean Roastery.

Great Lakes Brewing Co. has expanded upon its tried-and-true Blackout Stout with a totality version: Vanilla Blackout Stout. For an even greater taste of the eclipse, try the brewery’s specialty schwarzbier, made with the Simons Foundation.

Developed with Columbus museum COSI, Land-Grant Brewing Company’s Totality Black IPA maximizes flavor. With notes of espresso, berry, and passionfruit, the beer is available through May.

Rochester’s breweries may be in totality’s path, but they’re offering the day’s full picture with a trio of beers. The Lighter Side, The Darker Side, and Totality — a helles, amber, and black lager, respectively — come on their own or as a flight.

Brewery Ardennes is a Belgian-inspired brewery that stays true to form with its Obscure Stout. The dark, Belgian-style ale evokes dark chocolate, coffee, and fruit. Pair it with an order of Belgian fries (and andalouse), and you’ll be transported to both Europe and the path of totality. Bonus: The brewery is hosting its own eclipse viewing on the 8th. Just remember to bring your own protective eyewear.

Coffee and chocolate seem to be the theme for eclipse beers, but Switchback Brewing Company puts its own spin on the duo. The brewery’s sweet and roasty Dark Side Stout comes on tap and in cans that are dark on one side, light on the other.









