'You don’t have to be a man to hold a screwdriver': busy times for Britain's female telecom engineers

Lockdown has placed a huge strain on the country’s telecoms infrastructure. As offices closed, face-to-face meetings with colleagues and clients were replaced by bandwidth-hungry video conferencing.

The burden on the country’s internet was so severe, video streamers, including Netflix and Amazon Prime, dialled down quality from high to standard definition. Around the world, virtual meeting app Zoom went from around 56,000 downloads a day to 2.1m on 23 March, the day lockdown was announced in the UK.

Telecoms companies had to be primed to repair, update and improve telephone, mobile and internet infrastructure to help Britain cope with a massive increase in demand. While the mind might instantly conjure up images of men in vans climbing poles and lifting manhole covers, the reality is a number of those who kept Britain talking and Zooming were women.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One was Anita Josephs, trainee fibre engineer with BT-owned Openreach. She switched to her current job a year ago seeking a change in career after several years working in an office. Within a year she was proud to be called a keyworker as the government acknowledged the vital role telecoms engineers play in keeping the country’s communications infrastructure working.

“It was a great feeling to be going out and putting fibre into schools so the kids there had great wifi,” she says. “It also allowed teachers to stream lessons to school kids at home without any buffering or lag. We did the same for several doctor surgeries who needed better connection for consultations over Skype.”

It was not just schools and medical facilities that needed help in handling the switch to video communications. Natasha Carpenter was one of an army of telecoms engineers putting in “bigger pipes” for Vodafone, which works with a range of customers including the NHS 111 line, Microsoft, Nintendo and 19 of the country’s top 20 e-commerce sites. She left a “boring” admin job in an office 12 years ago to train as a telecoms engineer and now loves the challenge of every day being busy, and different.

Story continues

“We have to be adaptable to customer needs and under lockdown it was all about increasing capacity,” she says.

“We were going in and replacing 1 gigabyte cables with 10 gigabyte connections. It means someone like NHS 111 could handle all those extra calls, e-commerce sites could deal with a spike in orders and businesses could handle people setting up so many video meetings. Although most video calls were being made at home, there were still a lot going through companies’ virtual private networks, so businesses needed a lot of extra capacity.”

The public would have been aware that organisations needed more bandwidth under lockdown, particularly in health, entertainment and e-commerce. However, what might not have been so obvious was the army needed improved communications to help with its Covid-19 response.

Certainly Nicole Curran, an engineer with UK Connect, was unaware until one of her first assignments with the company took her to an army base. Normally, the role involves erecting 4G antennas to build a broadband network for building sites that do not yet have a fixed line. However, under lockdown her services were required to get broadband to a rural Ministry of Defence base in Lancashire.

“They needed to look at video content for training but, for morale, they also needed reservists to be connected with loved ones back home, just like everyone else during lockdown,” she says.

Curran originally trained as an apprentice with Virgin Media where there were only two women out of an intake of 20. She found the job after leaving college just before taking her A-levels. Her school had encouraged her to take academic subjects, rather than the more practical options she preferred.

Hence Curran is a firm advocate for girls receiving as much information and encouragement as possible about technology and engineering apprenticeships so gender perception can be tackled.

“I think it’s getting better, but people still tend to think of engineering jobs as male,” she says.

“I’ve no idea why, you don’t have to be a man to hold a screwdriver. When I turn up or call ahead on a job, people are really surprised a woman’s coming out to their site. A guy at a petrol station recently asked me to double check which pump I’d used because I was asking to pay for fuel at a pump next to a van with a ladder on top.”

Government figures show there is still a long way to go until these traditional stereotypes are seriously challenged. While there is encouraging news that there is a 50-50 gender split in all apprenticeships started in 2019, this equilibrium appears far off in Stem industries. In the same starting year, according to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, just 9% of manufacturing and engineering apprentices were women, up from 8% in 2018. With degree-level engineering apprenticeships in engineering and manufacturing, female representation rose from 14% in 2018 to just 16% in 2019.

Commenting on low numbers in manufacturing and engineering, Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, said: “Half of all apprentices are women, but there is stubbornly low representation in apprenticeships serving some areas of Stem, which broadly mirrors the gender split in the wider workforce.

“We know from working with our employer groups and professional bodies that there is genuine commitment to creating a more gender balanced workforce across Stem.”

Indeed figures from campaign group, Wise, suggest that the proportion of women working in the engineering industry has doubled between 2009 and 2019, but only from 5.8% to 10.3%. The organisation is hopeful that a rise in the proportion of women in boardrooms, in Stem and non-Stem industries, will help. In 2011 just 12.5% of FTSE 100 board positions were held by women but in 2019 this had risen to 32.4%.

While it is important to address the gender imbalance for school and college leavers, Wise is calling on companies to go the extra mile. With so many redundancies expected before the end of the year, now is the perfect time, it believes, to step up retraining programmes. It points to initiatives run by companies including Sky, BBC and Lloyds bank, among others, which are set up to help women switch to a career in technology and engineering.

These will prove crucial in getting the country back to work and achieving a better gender balance in industries typically dominated by men.