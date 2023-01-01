Don’t make this major privacy mistake when renting a car

Kim Komando
·4 min read

The holiday season is a time of togetherness. Here are a few pro tips to save time and money if you have a long drive ahead.

Are you staying in a hotel? Don’t sign into your room TV to access the streaming services. Here are three hacks to help you get the most out of your temporary TV.

Going through a reputable agency is a safe bet if you plan to rent a car while you're away any time soon. But with the increased demand for rentals, scammers are pouncing.

And even if you don’t fall for a scam, there’s another way you might be putting your info at risk.

Scammers smell an opportunity

Rental car companies offloaded inventory during the pandemic, and it can still be tough to find a rental in some places during popular travel times.

Cybercriminals can boost search term rankings to ensure that fake rental agencies appear high in search results. When an unsuspecting victim enquires about available rentals, the scam is set in motion.

A "customer service representative" will offer you a special deal in one popular variation of this scam. You'll get a steep discount if you pay by gift card or prepaid debit card.

You purchase the cards and share your PIN with the phony representative. The scammer then tells you that the money didn’t transfer and that you’ll need to buy another card.

Of course, the rental company is a fake and will make off with the untraceable money in a flash.

Never make payment for anything using a gift card or prepaid debit card. No genuine company will insist that you use that method of payment.

Price hikes: Automakers like BMW, GM, and Mercedes charge monthly fees for faster speeds, heated seats and more

A simple mistake everyone makes with rental cars

When you rent a car, you probably use Bluetooth or a charging cable to sync your smartphone with the vehicle. It makes sense so you can play music, get directions, or take a call while driving.

Here’s what most people don’t think about: The moment you sync your phone with a rental car, your contacts, locations, music subscriptions, social media, and text messages are transferred over to the car’s onboard computer.

The next person who rents that car has access to all your data. Yikes. Rental companies routinely sell vehicles from their fleets, so you never know where your info will end up.

Before you return a rental car, remove your phone from the paired devices. Better yet, if there is a factory reset option, select that. It will erase any data stored on the car’s computers.

More on-the-road security: One buried Google Maps setting you need to change now

How to avoid rental car scams

Here are a few more tips to keep you (and your wallet) safe:

Use the contact information listed directly on a business’s website instead of relying on an internet search for customer support phone numbers.

Beware of sponsored links. Fake websites sometimes pop up at the top of the search results. Be careful when clicking. Hover over the URL to check that it looks legitimate.

When in doubt, verify special deals directly with the company. If you’re unsure about a promotional offer, get the customer service number from the company’s official website. Call them directly to make sure the deal is real.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to avoid rental car scams and protect your privacy while traveling

