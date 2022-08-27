I don’t lose sleep over it – Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure

Nick Mashiter
·2 min read
Brendan Rodgers insists he is not feeling the pressure (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)
Brendan Rodgers insists he is not feeling the pressure (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

Brendan Rodgers has dismissed any early-season pressure at struggling Leicester.

The Foxes are winless and second bottom in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

They go to Stamford Bridge with the Blues having had three bids rejected, the latest worth £70million, for Foxes defender Wesley Fofana.

It adds to the issues at the King Power Stadium but Rodgers remains calm.

“I’m feeling the want to get the result. I’m not feeling the pressure, it’s a pressurised job,” he said.

“I look back over my time here, over three-and-a-half years, and we’ve spent on net about £25million per season and that’s got us to where we’ve got to in terms of challenging at the top end of the table, winning a couple of trophies and getting to a European semi-final.

“What I hope as a manager is to continue with that ambition. If I’m unable to do that and the club decide it needs to go in a different direction, that’s the way it is. That’s football and that’s management. I don’t lose sleep over it.

“My energy is with the players and the people here. I’m in here early in the morning until late at night, trying to find solutions and the best way forward.

“For a lot of the time, we have managed to do that well for a club of this size. But I think what’s definitely happened is that the expectation is not aligned with our finances in terms of where we should be competing.

“It doesn’t make us any less ambitious. For me, it’s a continuation of that, we’re always fighting. I’m experienced now to know that if you don’t get the results, you can come under pressure.

“That’s normal. I will continue to push and fight to get the best results we can.”

The Foxes have lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford and threw away a second-half advantage to lose 2-1 to Southampton last week.

They squeezed past League Two Stockport on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, with fans taunting the manager about his job security, and Rodgers recognises their concerns.

“I understand it’s a real frustrating time. I understand the position we’re in, so I can only imagine for the supporters that the club feels like a ball of frustration at the moment,” he said.

“If there’s anyone to take it out on, it’s normally the manager. I respect that. I’m responsible for results and performances and if they’re not right, the responsibility is mine.

“If that leads to supporters to say that, that’s unfortunate, but it’s how they feel and they have every right to express how they feel.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eddie Howe hopeful Newcastle will sign Alexander Isak in time to face Wolves

    The 22-year-old is in line to become the Magpies’ club record signing

  • Chelsea's Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline

    LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will not be in the dugout against Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday after failing in his appeal against a one-game touchline ban for a post-match scuffle with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte. The appeal board's decision was handed down on Friday. Tuchel also will still have to pay a fine of 35,000 pounds ($41,000). Tuchel’s touchline ban for improper conduct was suspended temporarily pending the full written reasons for the decisi

  • I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need a rest

    Spurs travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday to begin a period of seven matches in 21 days.

  • Trump Bolted to Mar-a-Lago With Over Two Dozen ‘TOP SECRET’ Docs, Affidavit Reveals

    The filling is heavily redacted, partially to protect the identities of "a significant number of civilian witnesses," according to the DOJ

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S