Don’t let the curtain fall on the Oldham Coliseum – help me to save it

Photograph: Steve Bentley/Alamy

In response to your editorial about the likely closure of the Oldham Coliseum (The Guardian view on theatres in crisis: a moment to take stock, 3 February), I personally undertake to raise £1,000 for the theatre by April, if other Guardian readers will raise further help – they can email me at pitchforkproduct@aol.com

Some years ago, when I was acting at the Chester Gateway, we, the cast, were summoned to be told that the theatre was going to close through withdrawal of grants. We began a campaign, called Ajar, to keep the Gateway open. We did regular morris dancing, staged late-night cabaret, produced a newspaper, gave out leaflets, spoke to everyone we could (including the local MP) and were supported by Coronation Street cast members. Finally, we, the Equity cast, were able to rehire and pay our brilliant director, Chris Honer, and the theatre stayed open. Embarrassment in turn led to the grants being restored.

Let us do the same thing now for the Oldham Coliseum, where I have also had the pleasure to work. A firm promise: £1,000 by April if others will follow.

Dr Ian Flintoff

Oxford

• There’s a deep irony in the knowledge that Manchester will soon be home to a new cultural centre, Factory International, while 10 miles away, Oldham Coliseum struggles to survive. Factory International is on the site of the Granada TV studios, where Coronation Street began and where so many Coliseum actors got their TV break.

David Edwards Hulme

Stockport, Greater Manchester