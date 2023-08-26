Don’t let the British Museum scandal rock the Marbles

A room of some Parthenon sculptures, also known as the "Elgin Marbles" on display in the British Museum

There will be much heart-searching at the British Museum following the sudden resignation of its Director, Hartwig Fischer.

But the last thing the Museum needs now is a collapse of self-confidence, when its role as a universal repository of human culture is under attack from many quarters. There is now an increasingly powerful current of opinion which sees all such historic museums in the West as monuments to colonialism and imperialism; its default assumption is that all objects should go back to where they came from, because they “belong” there.

This is a view which, if it triumphs, will undo the whole project of civilisational understanding which the British Museum represents.

Opportunistic critics will focus, of course, on the Elgin Marbles – even though their acquisition had nothing to do with British colonialism. It would be good to have a Director who was willing to defend vocally (as Fischer never did) the Museum’s ownership of the Marbles; this might be a useful test of any applicant for the job.

Predictably, the recent reports of thefts from the Museum have been seized on by some Greeks – including Despina Koutsoumba, head of the Association of Greek Archaeologists – as a reason why the Elgin Marbles should be sent back to Athens, the claim being that they would be “safer” in Greece.

But like some other bogus arguments that I discuss in Policy Exchange’s recent report The Elgin Marbles: Keep, Lend or Return? An Analysis, this is a rather desperate piece of false reasoning. Thefts of small, portable items from storerooms have no implications for the safety of large sculpted objects on permanent public display, such as the Marbles – some of which would require a team of workers, and a small crane, to move them.

The collections of all major museums include very many items held in storerooms, to which members of staff have access. This raises issues of trust and monitoring, which the authorities at the British Museum must now reconsider very carefully.

The impact of these issues will be particularly severe in the case of such a huge collection, containing roughly 8 million objects. But the basic problems arise with all large, historic collections; in every such museum, in every country (including Greece), there will be some risks.

The theft of items on display is a different matter, though only in the rarest cases will it apply to items which are too heavy to be carried by one person. Here everything depends on the particular security measures taken by the museum.

Mme Koutsoumba will know that the record of Greek museums is far from perfect; just 11 years ago a large number of archaeological items were stolen from a museum at Olympia in broad daylight by robbers who bound and gagged the guard. At the time, Mme Koutsoumba deplored the theft, blamed funding cuts at the Greek Ministry of Culture, and said that “such incidents are an issue of national security”.

As it happened, two major paintings, by Picasso and Mondrian, were also stolen from the National Gallery in Athens in the same year.

But those paintings were easily portable, and so too were the objects taken from Olympia, which were mostly small pottery and metal statuettes, plus a gold ring. So even that theft – which, unlike storeroom pilfering by insiders, might have been prevented by simple security measures – has little to teach us about the situation of the Elgin Marbles.

Those who understand the principled reasons for keeping the Marbles where they have been for more than 200 years have no need to be drawn into a spurious argument of this kind.

Sir Noel Malcolm is a Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford, a senior advisor to Policy Exchange and author of The Elgin Marbles. Keep, Lend or Return? An Analysis

