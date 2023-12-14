Don’t leave dogs and children alone at Christmas, warn police after XL Bully attacks 12-year-old

An XL Bully

Dog owners have been warned by police not to leave children alone with pets at Christmas after a 12-year-old was attacked by an XL Bully.

The boy was attacked by the family dog in the Firth Park area of Sheffield on Tuesday, leaving him with significant injuries including a broken arm.

It is the latest in a spate of attacks by the American Bully XL breed, which is facing a Government ban in the new year.

Police are now warning dog owners to take responsibility for their pets over the festive period when people are likely to welcome more visitors in their homes, and to not leave children and dogs unattended.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who is leading South Yorkshire’s dangerous dogs work, said: “We have seen an increase in public dog attacks over recent years, but the greatest threat is still from family pets, within your own home.

“As Christmas and New Year approach, you may welcome more visitors into your home and have excited children, so it is important to be vigilant.

“Stop thinking ‘my dog wouldn’t do that’. Any dog can be aggressive and when exposed to stress and anxiety it can take days for their behaviour to return to ‘normal’.

‘Do not leave children and dogs unattended’

“Basic steps can help keep everyone safe. Provide a space for your dog where they are left alone and feel safe.

“Encourage children to gently stroke your dog, avoid teasing and shouting and always be in close supervision. Do not leave children and dogs unattended.

“Ensure your children do not interfere with your dog’s feeding, sleeping or play time.

“If your dog becomes anxious with visitors, put your dog where they feel safe until people leave.

“Simple steps and changes can prevent serious injury and fatality.”

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Sheffield Children’s Hospital to reports that a 12-year-old child had presented at A&E with significant injuries caused by an XL Bully.

The child’s bone in their arm was “visible and broken”, police said.

Story continues

“Firearms officers attended the property in the Firth Park area and upon their arrival, two XL Bully dogs were reacting aggressively and deemed to be posing a risk to those inside the property and community should they have escaped.

“The dogs were eventually contained and seized and they remain in police kennels while the investigation continues,” South Yorkshire Police said.

From Dec 31 it will be against the law to sell, abandon, give away, breed or have an XL Bully in public without a lead and a muzzle.

From February 1 2024, owning an XL Bully in England and Wales without an exemption certificate will be a criminal offence, resulting in an unlimited fine and seizure of the dog.