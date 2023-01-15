Don’t know whether to vote for Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer? The choice is easy

·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA</span>
Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Andrew Rawnsley is right to point to fundamental differences between the Conservative and Labour leaders (“Rishi Sunak v Keir Starmer: battle of the speeches revealed the critical choice facing Britain”, Comment). For too long we have tolerated the meme of a “divided country” as a media lament. In politics and ethics, division and argument are symptoms of a democracy – the more, the healthier. We are not at “all in this together”. Conservatives are the party of the “bedroom tax” and cuts to child benefit. Labour is the party that lifted 500,000 children out of poverty. Since the Second World War, the Conservatives have never left government without significant debt; one of the rare periods of budget surplus was under Labour and Gordon Brown’s chancellorship. What is corrosive of democracy is the voter who complains: “I’m really not sure who to vote for.” The choices are, as Rawnsley suggests, far starker and easier than that.
Prof Saville Kushner
Liverpool

The “critical choice facing Britain” is between Sunak, who can barely keep control, and Starmer, who offers to give back control by allowing public access to the levers of power rather than placing them under the lock and key of shady cabinet deals.
Austen Lynch
Garstang, Lancashire

NHS at half capacity

In “Crisis: why our health service is falling apart” (Focus), the most glaring statistic is that the UK has 2.4 hospital beds per 1,000 people compared with an OECD average of five. For those of us who have worked in the NHS, it has been obvious for years that the reason we are constantly under so much pressure is that we don’t have enough capacity. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of NHS staff that the system has kept running as well as it has for so long on just half the capacity of our European neighbours. Imagine what the French and German health systems would look like if you closed down half their hospitals.
Dr Antony Dowd
Wollaton, Nottingham

Rethink EU law bill

The government’s retained EU law bill, which returns to parliament this week, gives civil servants a year to review and potentially scrap about 4,000 regulations established during the UK’s membership of the European Union. As yet, parliament doesn’t have a full list of what regulations could be deleted, but we do know it includes vital protections for river quality, clean air, consumer health and workers’ rights. Many have been on the UK statute book for years and provide crucial protections and certainty for business and the wider public.

Ministers are choosing to apply an arbitrary, unmanageable deadline to review these laws and then giving themselves the power to decide what happens next, rather than parliament. MPs who support this bill as it is presented are voting to remove any control they might have over crucial rights – in effect, signing away their jobs. The lack of clarity over what is covered by these powers significantly increases the likelihood of mistakes being made if current laws are redrafted, and effectively provides a vehicle for deregulation by the back door. The government must respect parliamentary scrutiny and rethink this bill.
Stella Creasy MP, Labour (Co-op); Brendan O’Hara MP, Scottish National party; Sarah Olney MP, Liberal Democrats; Caroline Lucas MP, Green party; Claire Hanna MP, Social Democratic & Labour party; Hywel Williams MP, Plaid Cymru; Stephen Farry MP, Alliance

Iran’s government in waiting

More than four decades of misguided engagement by the west has failed to help the long-suffering and oppressed Iranian people, who now feel that the only way to gain their human rights and freedom is to bring about regime change (“Iran and the west are on a deadly collision course”, Editorial). Here, at last, the crucial question is posed. The answer for the west must be aligned to the desire of the people for freedom and democracy. Why then, are our and all other democratic governments not engaging with the organised opposition movement, made up of an established coalition of various faith, ethnic and political groups, represented by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, led by president-elect Maryam Rajavi? The NCRI is ready with a fully structured parliament, currently based in France, and explicit policies to inform a transitional government that would lead to free, fair, internationally monitored elections within six months of the fall of the regime.
Jennifer Carter
London NW2

Blasphemy? Unlikely. Racism? No

I found myself in total agreement with Kenan Malik’s withering assessment of the controversy at Hamline University (“An art treasure long cherished by Muslims is deemed offensive. But to whom?”, Comment), particularly in his observations on public institutions and their tendency to legitimise the most reactionary Muslim voices, thereby undercutting the very progressives from our communities who put the lie to many anti-Muslim stereotypes.

As Malik and many others demonstrate, the Islamic artistic canon has always included visual depictions of the prophet Muhammad. However, even if the university instructor’s presentation did violate Islamic precepts, it would still not be an expression of racism. That the majority of the world’s Muslims tend to be non-white does not automatically make “blasphemy” a question of racial prejudice. Indeed, there are many of us who are people of colour, with or without Islamic heritages, who would rather not see the anti-racist struggle be disfigured by its recruitment to the enforcing of religious orthodoxies, regardless of how contrived that “orthodoxy” happens to be.
Zaid Salam
Normanton, West Yorkshire

Sibling rivalry

The solution to last week’s Guess the painting by Laura Cumming (the New Review) is A Family Group by Bernardino Licinio, a painting from 1524 in the Royal Collection. According to its website, the cross, red-headed child has a look of “aggrieved self-importance” and is anxious to “establish herself against all her older siblings”. Ring any bells?
Toby Wood
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator. Flores is the second candidate to meet with the Browns this week. On Wednesday, they interviewed former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz, who spent the past two seasons as a defensive sen

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Chargers say inexperience doesn't matter in playoff return

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise's first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey. “It's just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn't matter. I've told these guys that it's not about experience, and home-fi

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Raptors forward Porter done for season after undergoing surgery on left foot

    Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. Porter was limited to eight games in his first season in Toronto and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes. Porter signed with the Raptors as a free agent after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship last season. He missed the first seven games of the season with a left hamstring strain sustained in training camp, followed by person

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Several teams make big deals ahead of Canadian Hockey League trade deadlines

    When Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler learned that Shane Wright might be coming back to the Ontario Hockey League, he knew he had to start making some inquiries. Wright, who had been drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, was sent back to the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs on Jan. 6, a day after he won gold with Canada at the world junior hockey championship. Kraken GM Ron Francis said at the time that reassigning Wright from Seattle back to Kingston wo

  • AP source: Correa reaches $200M, 6-year deal with Twins

    Carlos Correa reversed course for a second time, agreeing Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The agreement is subject to a successful physical, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of