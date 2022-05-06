Don’t know what to play next? Don’t play at all? There’s something for everyone, we promise

Hi, Guide readers! I’m Keza, the Guardian’s friendly local video games editor (and writer of our games newsletter Pushing Buttons), taking over this week’s Guide to fill you in on what’s worth playing while you wait for the next episode of Better Call Saul to drop. Whether you’re in the mood for a vibey skateboarding game, pretend badminton or a grand fantasy epic, 2022 has been very kind to us so far. (And if you’re someone who thinks that video games aren’t for you then hey, stay with me. You never know, I might be able to persuade you otherwise.)

First up, a game that seems directly aimed at everyone who’s ever taken a look at a Mondrian painting and said “But anyone could have done that”: Please, Touch The Artwork (PC, smartphones) is a puzzle game about abstract art, telling the genre’s origin story by letting you mess around with iconic paintings, trying to recreate their lines and colours. It makes you think about the art, how it’s constructed and what it means, and it’s also chill and unpressured, with no time limits or objectives to hurry you through. I’ve spent a couple of pleasant hours now poking at it on my phone when I don’t have the mental energy for anything more taxing (which, given the current state of the world, it quite a lot of the time.

Another laid-back option is OlliOlli World, a welcoming skateboarding game that pairs a 90s counterculture vibe with a very 2022 street-art-and-chillhop soundtrack. I enjoy dressing up my little cartoon skater almost as much as tricking through the surreal skatescapes, wall-riding on billboards held up by giant bees. This becomes quite a hard game after a few hours, but never one that makes you want to throw your controller through the TV. Like in all good skating games, you can wring as many tricks and points out of each level as you can, or you can just focus on riding around, grinding and jumping and enjoying the sense of freedom.

For anyone seeking something a little slower-paced, and more cerebral, this week’s new release Citizen Sleeper is essentially an interactive-novel-slash-board-game about a malfunctioning android that’s run away from its owners and is now trying to survive undiscovered on a dilapidated space station. Premise-wise it’s very Blade Runner, but involves much less action and much more thinking about the qualities of humanity and the evils of corporate capitalism, as it gets your brain’s cogs turning with its evocative text descriptions and sparse but beautiful illustrations.

Story continues

Tunic is another game whose gorgeous artwork is a large part of its appeal; it’s minimalist and lovely, a game about a little fox with a sword trying to solve a grand mystery as he explores an enigmatic island. If you ever played any of the older Zelda games in the 90s, it’s very similar – indeed, the whole game is kind of a tribute to the sense of mystery and adventure that Zelda and its ilk used to evoke in the days before Google and online walkthroughs. It has a manual written in runic script that you have to pore over and decode for clues about what to do next, worn and written-on like a beloved old comic.

If you have 50+ hours to spare and a tolerance for steep challenge, there’s one game that’s dominated the conversation since it was released in February: fantasy epic Elden Ring, made by the Japanese developers behind the infamously intransigent and intellectually satisfying Dark Souls games. The fuss isn’t unjustified: this is one of the best games ever made, but you do need a lot of time and mental space for it to occupy. Imagine you’re exploring a medieval fantasy world, but basically everything from the dragons to the local wildlife is trying to kill you, and you’ve got some idea of what it entails. It’s an incredible world to get lost in.

And lastly: if you’ve got a Nintendo Switch, get Nintendo Switch Sports. Remember waving a controller around to play tennis or bowling on the Wii? It’s that, but now there’s also badminton, sword-fighting, football and volleyball. Kids love it. Adults might initially be reluctant to get up and move around, but the second they hear the thwack of a pretend tennis ball, they’ll get into it too. It’ll be a winner at family gatherings all year.

I hope you’ve found something you like the sound of. As mentioned, I write a whole other newsletter every week that’s all about the wild world(s) of video games – you can sign up here.

Play next

WATCH I devoured the entirety of Heartstopper (Netflix), a very endearing and inclusive teen drama about a shy boy and his giant crush on a bisexual rugby jock that’s pure distilled happiness. I’m both super pleased for the generation that’s currently growing up with wholesome lovely queer stories like these, and intensely jealous of them – when I was a kid the closest thing I had to queer representation in pop culture was making my Sims kiss each other. On a related note, here’s seven more shows you should stream this week.

READ It’s been out for a while now, but Edward Ross’s Gamish: A Graphic History of Gaming is a wonderful, intelligent refresher not just on what happened when in the history of video games, but why we play them, and what they mean to us. It’s personal enough to keep you engaged, with a commanding balance of critical theory and playfulness that makes it perfect for gaming devotees and lapsed gamers alike.

LISTEN If bombastic, operatic German metal music is not your thing, then stop here! Anyone who does love chugging guitars, growling vocals and synth hooks, however, should check out Rammstein’s new album Zeit, which features songs about plastic surgery, twisted family dynamics, sex and death. A few of them are absolute bangers.

You be the Guide

Last week we asked for your favourite long songs, and the response has been huge. Gwilym’s inbox is overflowing with drone rock meditations, 10-minute soul sagas and prog epics (oh so many prog epics!). Here is but a tiny sliver of the many suggestions we received:

Favourite long songs? You have to go to Van der Graaf Generator, of course. The 23 minute A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers depicts a descent into madness of a lighthouse keeper over 8 sections: a masterpiece of intensity and performance. And on the 13 minute Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End, Peter Hammill uses Arthur C Clarke’s novel as the launchpoint for an epic about the future of humanity. Somehow they are still able to perform this live without collapsing. – Keith Knight

Suite Judy Blue Eyes (7 minutes 24 seconds) by Crosby, Stills and Nash, from 1969. Lovely and melodic with puzzling words. – Betty Hunt

If it’s long songs you’re after then you need look no further than pretty much any of the Orb’s early output, from the Minnie Ripperton-sampling A Huge Evergrowing Pulsating Brain That Rules From The Centre Of The Ultraworld (Loving You) – also a contender for the longest song name ever – to the epic 39 minute 59 second Blue Room, a track specifically created to max-out the record industry’s time limit on CD single length for chart eligibility. It changes so much over the duration than you never get bored, whether it’s drifting, ambient synths or deep, booming dubby basslines – it’s also the perfect song to play chess to on Top of the Pops! – Nathan Barry

Isaac Hayes’ version of The Look of Love – an already great song that gets into a groove and stays there for 11+ minutes. The ending is so drawn out it’s as if the song itself doesn’t want to leave. – Neil Allmark

Mladic by Godspeed You! Black Emperor. An intense foreboding intro building into brutal riffs and combatting guitars and bass, at 19:59 minutes it’s best listened to while doom-scrolling through current news. I’d almost recommend it as therapy. Almost. – Martin Pocock

Get involved

This week we want to know your gaming hidden gems. Which under-the-radar titles do you wish everyone knew about? And which games are you shocked aren’t more popular? Email Gwilym at gwilym.mumford@theguardian.com and he’ll publish a selection of the best responses next week.