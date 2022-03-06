I don’t know how to be me. How do I find myself?

Philippa Perry
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Alamy</span>
Photograph: Alamy

Practice saying self-revelatory thoughts to another person without knowing how they are going to land, says Philippa Perry. And tune into your own feelings


The question My partner broke up with me after being together throughout the pandemic and, at the end, part of her reasoning was that she felt she “didn’t really know who I am”.

I recently started seeing someone new and, although we’ve only known each other for a month, she said the same thing unprompted. Truthfully, I feel the same way about myself. I’m 30 and I’ve always felt subdued and unable to be expressive. I don’t know how to be authentically me. How do I find myself?

I worry that I don’t have the right things to say and that girlfriends will either be bored by or put off by what I share, so I share as little as possible (not always, but it is my natural inclination). I also shy away from conflict. I’m not good at expressing myself and I think if I speak, I’ll only make things worse.

Philippa’s answer I wonder if you feel that if you are yourself, you may put another person off. But if we never take the risk of putting the other person off, we never give ourselves the opportunity of letting ourselves be known. To be known we have to be seen. We will never be seen if we hide. To truly connect with others we need to be, not who we think we ought to be, but who we really are. You are worried about being boring. In my experience in the psychotherapy room and outside it, people are more likely to be boring when they are not taking the risk of being real. In other words, I want you to work on developing a tolerance for being vulnerable.

One of the ways to increase wisdom and connection is to speak in the moment and work out things in conversation, rather than thinking we have to have everything right before we speak. This means not filtering all your thoughts: instead, say, “I love you,” or try to articulate other scary, self-revelatory thoughts without knowing how they are going to land. You can work out how you feel, not always on your own in your head, but in relationship with another. Say things spontaneously for the first time before you’ve thought them through. Practise being yourself and being unsure how you’ll be received. Dare to share. Is this a fail-safe formula? No. It is a risk. But without allowing ourselves to be really seen, a potential partner won’t be able to really connect with us. So, in my view, it’s a risk worth taking.

Speak in the moment rather than filtering all your thoughts

In response to our earliest environment, we develop coping strategies and these become ingrained habits. What may have got you through early on – may have even earned you the appellation of “good boy!” – might have been “sharing as little as possible”. But what might have been a self-preserving policy in the past can become a self-defeating policy in the present. You say not sharing is your “natural inclination”. It could be just early adaptation, therefore ingrained rather than natural.

Adapting to other people is a skill, and I suspect one you have in so much abundance that you might have lost some of yourself. Some people need to learn how to adapt and turn up the adaptation dial, while others – you seem to be among them – need to turn it down. If you adapt so completely to the other person, there is nothing left of you for them to have a relationship with. It is even hard for you to have a relationship with yourself. I expect you are putting in more energy to work out the other’s feelings than giving yourself attention to figure out your own.

Perhaps conflict is difficult for you because you have difficulty in knowing what you feel. Conflicts are usually far more about how we each feel than they are about facts. There will be conflicts in any relationship as we all experience things differently. It’s better if we can think of differences, not so much as I’m right, they’re wrong, winning and losing, but as an opportunity to gain understanding of the other’s view point and to communicate how you feel about yours. Then, considering your and their feelings, work together for compromise. If conflict is completely avoided, not talked about, never aired, a relationship can shrink because, as subjects become taboo, it means there will be less and less to talk about and areas of loneliness creep in where each of you remain unseen.

I’m wondering if you are numb where feelings are concerned. You don’t say how you feel about your break-up. Perhaps you learned to numb emotion because to have your feelings meant having pain. Trouble is, we cannot just numb hurt and pain without numbing joy as well. I think you need to work on turning up your feelings dial. You don’t have to go from zero to 10; try turning to a two or a three to start with. It will take practice. Your homework is to ask yourself several times a day – perhaps every time you go through a door – “What am I feeling?” Then from the answer work out what you want and then, ask for it, go for it. It’s time for you to experiment.

Recommended reading Couch Fiction, a graphic novel about psychotherapy by, er, me, about a man who had to learn how to feel, available from guardianbookshop.com.

Recommended viewing Brené Brown’s Ted Talk, The Power of Vulnerability.

If you have a question, send a brief email to askphilippa@observer.co.uk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • 'No one quit trying': N.W.T. students hit the hills to train with Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill

    As high school students in Fort Simpson headed to the ski hill this past week, a line of snowboards was waiting for them in the snow. Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill was waiting for them, too. There was a thrill in the air, said Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School teacher Kristen Morrison, as the youth prepared to train with Gill. Boots and helmets sat in bins by the boards while tea boiled over a fire nearby. "The part that stood out most to me is that no one quit trying," Morrison said in an

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game