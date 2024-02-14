The 15 Best Robes That’ll Make You Feel Like a King at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Like many a good person on this planet, I have a nighttime routine. And the best part of my daily ritual—minus my skin-care regimen, of course—is taking my beloved robe off its perch and slipping it on after a steaming-hot shower. A prosaic act, I know, but there’s something so soothing, almost hypnotic that occurs soon after I put it on. It’s a relaxing trance that I simply don’t want to end. A robe is my safe place, where I can come back to each night, ready to unwind for the REM-reaching slumber that awaits me in my bedroom.

There are plenty of things in this life that signify luxury—and wearing a robe is usually at the top of most lists. Feeling like a million bucks at home carries into the real world, a feeling that stays with you long after you shed your favorite dressing gown. The best robes will ground you in your nightly routines, becoming a plush haven that leaves the worries of the day behind. It is a garment to throw on when lounging about your abode, á la Tony Soprano. Or perhaps for playing hooky, like our pal Ferris Bueller.

Whatever the scenario, it’s imperative you pick a robe of quality, one that is up to snuff. Luckily, we did the hard part for you. Read on to discover the best robes for men; your daily rituals will thank you for the upgrade.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Robes for Men:

Length: Do you want a robe that skims the floor, evoking that true sense of royalty? Or do you prefer a little knee-grazing moment? Personally, I like my dressing gown to hit right at my calf. Everyone has a preference, which is why you need to pay close attention to the length of a given bathrobe. For a robe that’s just a quick throw-on piece, you may not need that extra fabric. But if you want a robe to relax in, to truly bask in, then make sure it drapes your legs. Something around 50 inches should do the trick.

Material: Silk. Cotton. Terrycloth. Need we say more? The material makes all the difference when prepping for your nighttime routine—and you really can’t go wrong with the classics above. Silk, of course, imbues opulence, and feels so, well, silky on the skin. Terrycloth, meanwhile, is best for baths and showers, though it’s definitely comfy enough to wear around the house. And then you have iconic cotton, a material that, when done right, creates a divine experience (and just so happens to be my fabric of choice; I know you were curious). What fabric you choose really comes down to your preference.

BEST WAFFLE ROBE FOR MEN

Matouk Waffle Robe

Buy Now on Matouk:

Oftentimes, the best things are simple, not extravagant. Case in point: This robe from Matouk, made of cotton that’s Oeko-Tex certified, which means its quick-drying and environmentally friendly. It’s the perfect thing to wrap around your body after getting out of a long bath.



Length: Knee-length.

Material: Cotton.

BEST PIMA COTTON ROBE FOR MEN

Daniel Buchler Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe

Buy Now on Bloomingdales:

Peruvian pima cotton boasts a reputation of a cloud-like softness, so why wouldn’t you want that while lounging in your domain?



Length: Model is 6’1″ and wearing a size medium.

Material: Peruvian pima cotton.

BEST STATEMENT ROBE FOR MEN

California Cowboy El Garibaldi Robe

Buy Now on california Cowboy: $117.60

Complete with pockets for your phone and a bottle of beer, this knee-length robe is an ideal post-workout garment—but its terrycloth lining means you can wear it after you get out of the shower, too.



Length: Above the knee.

Material: BCI Cotton and Tencel.

BEST HIGH-FASHION ROBE FOR MEN

Fear of God Shawl Collar Wool and Cashmere-Blend Robe

Buy Now on mr Porter:

Fear of God knows a thing or two about oozing casual cool. And that brand mythology certainly transfers to its warm-toned robe, ideal to throw on with any at-home fit. Better still, the garment is made from both wool and cashmere, providing the utmost comfort while still keeping you cozy.



Length: Model is 6’0″/ 183 cm and wears a size small/medium.

Material: Wool and cashmere.

BEST BREATHABLE ROBE FOR MEN

Petite Plume Luxe Pima Cotton Robe

Buy Now on Petite Plume:

Buy Now on J.Crew:

This robe is made from smooth, breathable pima cotton—and its chic navy-blue color packs a lot of personality.



Length: 41 and 3/4 inches (size medium).

Material: Cotton.

BEST TARTAN ROBE FOR MEN

Polo Ralph Lauren Tartan Plush Microfiber Robe

Buy Now on ralph Lauren:

It’s chic, it’s classic, and it’s comfy: Would you expect anything less of a robe from Polo Ralph Lauren? With a dark tartan pattern and the brand’s signature pony emblem blazing on your chest, you’ll be lounging in luxury for hours (or days) on end with this cozy number.



Length: Model is 6’1″/185 cm and wears a size medium

Material: Polyester.

BEST SILK ROBE FOR MEN

Derek Rose Dressing Gown

Buy Now on Derek Rose:

There’s a reason silk is one of the go-to fibers for a robe. After all, almost nothing feels better on your skin than the ever-smooth material. Now, it’s easier than ever to add silk to your daily routine, thanks to this striped offering from the pj and lounge experts at Derek Rose.



Length: Model is 6’1″ / 185cm and wears a size medium.

Material: Silk.

BEST PLUSH ROBE FOR MEN

Crane & Canopy The Grey Plush Bath Robe

Buy Now on Crane and Canopy:

When you think of bathrobes (which is all the time, I’m sure), this is exactly what pops into your mind. The shawl collar, the deep pockets, and the uber-soft cotton fabric: All of these on their own are great, but together they make up a 5-star-hotel worthy piece that will stay plush for years to come.



Length: 49.5 inches (size medium)

Material: Long staple Turkish cotton.

BEST SHERPA-LINED ROBE FOR MEN

L.L.Bean Scotch Plaid Sherpa-Lined Flannel Robe

Buy Now on L.L.Bean:

A brand often known for its outdoor offerings, L.L.Bean has plenty of pieces for inside lounging, too. Lucky for you, they’ll keep you just as cozy. This robe is made of the brand’s ultra-soft cotton flannel and—even better—has a fleece lining on the inside. This is a dressing gown that is just waiting to accompany you fireside.



Length: Regular length fits 5’8″ to 6′, while Tall fits 6’1″ to 6’3″.

Material: Portuguese cotton flannel and polyester fleece lining.

BEST COZY ROBE FOR MEN

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe

Buy Now on Brooklinen: $79.20

If one thing’s certain in this world, it’s that Brooklinen knows how to make plush products. The brand has brought the cozy cotton tech from its towels and imbued it into its bathrobe. In a wide array of colors, it’s also the ideal garment to get in an oversized fit for the ultimate comfort experience.



Length: 48 inches (size medium).

Material: Turkish cotton.

BEST CASHMERE ROBE FOR MEN

Naked Cashmere Angus Cashmere Robe

Buy Now on Naked Cashmere:

Let’s talk about cashmere, shall we? There’s a reason the fabric is synonymous with luxury. It feels all too good on your skin, for one; it’s fantastic at keeping you warm; and it’s durable enough to withstand daily wear (which, trust us, you will want to do). All of this makes this robe from the pros at Naked Cashmere a go-to for sure.



Length: 44 inches (size medium/large)

Material: Pure cashmere.

BEST PATTERNED ROBE FOR MEN

Hanro Selection Printed Cotton Robe

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman:

Much like any other piece of clothing we own, our robe of choice says something about us. And if you want your dressing down to exude sophistication, opulence even, then a paisley-printed number such as this fits the bill. Plus, have you seen the way this fabric shines?



Length: Model is 6’1″/185cm.

Material: Mercerized cotton.

BEST ATHLETIC ROBE FOR MEN

Mack Weldon Ace Robe

Buy Now on Mack Weldon:

This robe takes its design inspo from old-school styles worn by boxers, but revamps that classic silhouette with its micro-brushed terry material. It’s the kind of combination that makes this select from Mack Weldon a true knockout.



Length: 43 inches (size small/medium).

Material: Micro-brushed French terry.

BEST QUILTED ROBE FOR MEN

Desmond & Dempsey Quilted Printed Cotton Robe

Buy Now on Mr Porter:

If you want to make a statement, show that you’re really the king of the castle, then this is the robe for you. Loud and bespeckled with cheetahs, Desmond & Dempsey’s dressing gown is packed with charisma. What’s more, the brand worked with a bedding manufacture to create this quilted style, so you’re basically wearing a comforter—isn’t that everyone’s dream?



Length: 50 inches.

Material: Cotton.

BEST TIMELESS ROBE FOR MEN

Frette Eternity Bath Robe

Buy Now on Frette: $175

Leave it to Frette to serve up a timeless robe fit for every style. The classics are classic for a reason, after all. Opt for the navy blue or gray options, or go for a brighter hue if you’d looking to bring some color into your daily rituals. You can’t go wrong either way.



Length: 44 inches (size medium).

Material: Plush cotton terry.

