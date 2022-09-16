‘Don’t join queue’ warning as ‘Elizabeth Line’ wait time hits 14 hours

Organisers temporarily closed the queue to visit the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall after the five-mile “Elizabeth Line” reached capacity.

As huge crowds built at the line’s end point at Southwark Park on Friday morning, the Government appealed to people not to try to join for at least six hours while they deal with the tens of thousands of mourners already waiting.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least six hours.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience. Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens. Check back for further updates.”

It is the first time since the lying-in-state began on Wednesday evening that the queue has been paused.

L-R: Tyrone Donnelly and Sandra Gladh, Alex Trusesdale and Mario Lopez met in the queue (Rachael Burford/ ES)

With about 20,000 people in the queue facing waits of at least 14 hours, it is expected that the total number of mourners to have reached Westminster Hall will hit 100,000 today.

The lying-in-state is set to end at 6.30am on Monday ahead of the Queen’s state funeral, and thousands of people hoping to visit could miss out as organisers consider when to close the queue to ensure all those joining get through in time.

Despite the long waits and the slightly chillier weather overnight, mourners who had joined the queue said today that it had been worth the effort.

Mario Lopez, 36, from San Francisco, cancelled his trip to Australia, where he was due to run the Sydney marathon, and flew to London instead when he learned of the Queen’s death.

“I just wanted to pay my respects to Her Majesty,” he said. “She was Queen for 70 years and personified duty and service to her country. The US has a special relationship with Britain and we will always support each other. That’s why I wanted to come.

“The queue was tough. I was thinking I’ve trained for a marathon and this is a bit slower. I was about to fall asleep at the end. But there was an incredible atmosphere and when we got in the hall it was amazing.”

Story continues

Alma Ramnauth, 76, spent more than 10 hours queuing overnight (Rachael Burford/ ES)

Alex Trusesdale came from Cobham in Surrey and queued overnight. She said: “I came to pay my respects to the greatest monarch the world has ever seen and I don’t think anybody minded how long we had to wait.

“She gave us 70 years. We can give her 10 hours back to show her family how much we loved and respected her.

“It was so peaceful and serene in the hall. We were lucky enough to see the theatre of the changing of the guard and the majesty and precision to which everything was executed was incredible. It was absolutely worth the wait.”

Sandra Gladh, originally from Sweden, and partner Tyrone Donnelly, from South Africa, left their home in Hampton Court last night and queued for 10 hours to see the Queen’s coffin.

“We just had to come,” said Ms Gladh. “She meant so much to the entire country. It was so peaceful in the hall and an experience none of us will forget.”

Alma Ramnauth, 76, said: “I’m from Trinidad and Tobago but have lived in London for 51 years. We were brought up with the Queen. The process of queuing was hell, but it was worth it to see the her at peace and to pay my final respects.”

Maxine Tjalsma and Amina Hongens came from Holland to see the Queen lying in state (Rachael Burford / ES)

Maxine Tjalsma, 51, and Amina Hongens, 42, travelled from their homes in Holland and queued for 10 hours overnight to see the Queen lying in state at 7:30am this morning.

“The queue was cold but it was absolutely worth it to be part of history and pay my last respects,” said Ms Tjalsma.

“It was so peaceful in the hall and I got quite emotional. It surprised me how much it affected me. But she has been my Queen my entire life, the only one I have ever known. I just felt I had to come.”