‘Don’t Intend to Retract, Apologise’: Kunal Kamra on Contempt Row

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday, 13 November, said that he doesn't intend to retract his tweets or apologise for them, a day after Attorney General KK Venuguopal gave his consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him for his tweets about the Supreme Court.

"My view hasn't changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other's personal liberty cannot go uncriticised. I don't intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves," he said in a statement posted on Twitter, addressed to the judges and the attorney general.

No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space pic.twitter.com/B1U7dkVB1W — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 13, 2020

"The Supreme Court of India hasn't yet declared my tweets anything as of now but if and when they do I hope they can have a small laugh before declaring them Contempt of Court," Kamra added.

Attorney General Venugopal, in his letter on Thursday referred to Kamra's tweets as "highly objectionable" and "in bad taste".

