Don’t be fooled, Vancouver, April snowfall potential is building

A snowfall streak of epic proportions might grow by another month, making it a genuinely unprecedented winter for British Columbia.

DON'T MISS: Will spring's sluggish start continue through April? Your monthly forecast, here

YVRSNOW

This time of the year's atmosphere is generally temperamental, but this weekend promises to be an event for those near the South Coast.

Cold air is swept up in a trough originating from Siberia, and a low-pressure system will manoeuvre down the coast. Most of the energy is in the upper levels, making the perfect recipe for heavy showers that’ll drop the surface temperatures.

BCSNOWAPRIL

Although Saturday features some passing showers and a risk of isolated thunderstorms, Sunday features the larger, low-elevation, wet snowfall risk.

The localized, low-elevation snowfall will tend to be brief but may accumulate on some surfaces if the cells remain stationary. There’s even a slim probability of waterspouts in the Strait of Georgia with higher instability over the warmer body of water.

BCTIME

WATCH: Increasing atmospheric rivers could impact snow melt, flooding in B.C.

Click here to view the video