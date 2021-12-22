Don’t make New Year’s Eve plans that can’t be changed, says minister

(Shutterstock)

Millions planning New Year’s Eve parties were today warned to think again if they are not able to cancel them at short notice.

Health minister Gillian Keegan said there was still “uncertainty” about the Omicron wave, which has hit London hardest.

Ministers are waiting for crucial data — particularly on hospitalisations from the variant, which is believed to be able to evade vaccines to some degree — before deciding whether to impose tougher restrictions after Christmas.

Asked on LBC about going ahead with a gathering on December 31, Ms Keegan said: “There is uncertainty. So, if you can’t change your plans quickly, then maybe think about it.

“We can’t predict what the data is going to tell us before we’ve got the data.

“We are trying to take a balanced and proportionate approach so that people can see their families over Christmas to try to plan some stuff. But of course it is difficult to anticipate.”

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson ruled out more Covid measures before Christmas, so people could get on with their plans.

Scientists have warned that being forced to cancel festive gatherings for a second year could have an impact on the nation’s mental wellbeing.

However they have also urged people to limit socialising if possible, as have ministers — suggesting cutting back on the size of family gatherings.

The Prime Minister has signalled that restrictions may come into force after Christmas.

Steps being mooted include a two-week “circuit breaker”, with limits on household mixing as well as pubs and restaurants only being able to serve outdoors.

But there are signs that the Omicron surge in London may be easing, with cases still rising but not at such a steep exponential rate.