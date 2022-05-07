Don’t Eat That: A Walk Through a Poison Garden

Lydia Kang
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

I do enjoy poisoning people.

Fictional people, that is.

Many find this surprising, given that in addition to writing books, I’m a physician. I’m in the real-life business of keeping people alive. But on my off hours, eh, I kill characters.

Murder by bullets or knives is generally a straightforward affair. But murder by way of plants is particularly intriguing. There is rich history of poisoning using plants, after all. Look at Socrates and Cleopatra, both killed by drinking hemlock-laced drinks.

In two of my books, The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding and The Impossible Girl, I leaned heavily upon plant lore and plant poisons for key plot points. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

In The Impossible Girl, Cora Lee tries to fake her death to evade the men who are trying to kill her. She drinks a concoction containing foxglove, belladonna, plus some opium. The foxglove to slow her heart; the belladonna to make her pupils wide, as seen in death; and the opium to slow her breathing and sedate her. The belladonna also helps to counteract the pupil constriction that is commonly seen with ingesting opiates.

In The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding, the titular character seems obsessed with growing common but poisonous plants–rhododendron, hydrangea, and hellebore–in quiet Gravesend, Brooklyn. Is she a murderer? Is she not? Who dares to get close enough to find out the truth? Most definitely say no when she offers you tea.

Killer Flower Found in Dead Russian Whistleblower’s Stomach

Poisonous plants have been stalwart colleagues in the creation of these tales. Let me walk you through my poison garden. Don’t touch anything. And for goodness sake, no taste testing, either.

Foxglove

<div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty</div>
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Foxglove, or Digitalis purpurea, is a gorgeous specimen that might be right in your own flower garden. It produces a lovely pink or purplish spire of cone-shaped flowers. It can also kill you fairly quickly.

I became fascinated by foxglove when I was a medical student. One of the chemicals in the plant is digoxin, which is still used today as a medication for patients with heart failure. Digoxin and its mother plant, foxglove, can easily kill if too much is taken. Though it’s mentioned in writings as early as 1250, foxglove and its extracts were more formally used in the 1700s as a treatment for “dropsy,” an old fashioned term for heart failure. By increasing the strength of heart contractions, a patient with swollen legs, congested lungs, and shortness of breath might improve.

But to recall an observation by 16th century physician and alchemist Paracelcus, "All things are poison, and nothing is without poison; the dosage alone makes it so a thing is not a poison." In other words, it’s all about the dose. Digoxin has a very narrow therapeutic index, which means it’s far too easy to receive a toxic amount. Symptoms of poisoning can include seeing colored halos around objects, disorientation, hallucinations, shock, abnormal heart rhythms, nausea, and vomiting. In The Impossible Girl, foxglove keeps Cora’s heart rate slow, but could kill her in the process.

Rhododendron and Azalea

<div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty</div>
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Rhododendron and azalea shrubs, with their bursts of fuchsia flowers and glossy green leaves, are a common sight in American yards. And yes, they can easily poison you, which is why Ruby Fielding is a little obsessed with them. They’re quite deadly, due to a grayanotoxin (also called andromedotoxin) that can cause dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, behavioral changes, low blood pressure, and heart arrhythmias. Fascinatingly, honey made from rhododendron and azalea nectar, or “mad honey,” was described by a Greek warrior and historian Xenophon in 401 BCE as a poison administered to a group of soldiers, making them act “exceedingly drunk” for three to four days. In 67 BCE, King Mithridates of Pontus left pots of poisoned honey for the Romans to consume. Mithridates and his Persian army handily won against their dizzy, drugged opponents.

Hellebore

<div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty</div>
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

I recently saw a cover of Better Homes and Gardens covered in hellebore flowers and sighed.

“So beautiful. So deadly,” I murmured fondly, while making pasta for dinner. (The kids are fine, by the way).

In ancient times, hellebore was divided into two types, black hellebore (the pretty flowers on the magazine cover) and white hellebore (it has tiny blooms and leaves resembling corn stalks). In modern botanical terms, white hellebore is not a true hellebore and is unrelated to black hellebore, but both are dangerous in their own way. Hippocrates was likely poisoned by white hellebore, which grows abundantly on the east and west coasts of the U.S., and can cause nausea, vomiting, numbness, seizures, and shock. When animals graze on it, their young can resemble a cyclops with a single eye.

Beautiful black hellebore are gorgeous enough to be cover models in gardening magazines and are conveniently found in your local gardening store for purchase. But don’t judge a book by its cover. Consuming these gorgeous flowers can make you vomit blood.

Hydrangea

<div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty</div>
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Who doesn’t love this showy, pom-pom of a flower? If it’s not already in your yard, it’ll be in the Get Well Soon! bouquet sent to your home after you’ve been poisoned with it. Every part of the plant contains hydrangin, a cyanogenic glycoside. When consumed, cyanide is released in your digestive system, causing vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Large doses will make you stop breathing and cause death.

Belladonna and the Lowly Potato

<div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty</div>
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Ah, belladonna. The plant, Atropa belladonna, was named “beautiful woman” in Italian by botanist Carl Linnaeus. In the 1700s, he’d noted that women used eyedrops made from the juice of the berries to dilate their pupils, a sign of alluring beauty. Cora Lee, in The Impossible Girl, uses it to make herself appear more, er, dead. But belladonna is not just for the eyes. The plant is one of the most toxic in the world, containing constituents that can cause hallucinations, delirium, and convulsions.

Belladonna also goes by the name “deadly nightshade.” Though you don’t routinely find belladonna in people’s yards or gardens, you do find other nightshades there–tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, potatoes, and petunias. Not so deadly, right? Except in the case of the lowly potato. If that spud gets old in your fridge and goes a little green-colored, it can contain toxic amounts of a glycoalkaloid called solanine, which is concentrated in the skin. How bad can it be? Well, a generous plateful of cheesy, bacon-y, stuffed green potato skins can kill an average man.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Malkin's tip lifts Penguins past Rangers in 3OTs in Game 1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Domingue didn't know what to think when he saw teammate and starting goalie Casey DeSmith skate to the bench midway through the second overtime period. Domingue stepped in and made 17 saves, and Evgeni Malkin scored on a deflection 5:58 into the third overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. “I saw him go to the bench and I wasn't sure why they blew the whistle,” Domingue

  • Oilers, Maple Leafs take long route to U.S., avoiding COVID-19 testing

    LOS ANGELES — The Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs took their time getting to their U.S. destinations ahead of Game 3 in their first-round playoff series. Instead of taking a charter flight directly to California, the Oilers opted to fly to Vancouver after their Game 2 win on Wednesday, spend the night in a hotel, then bus over the border on Thursday morning before flying from Bellingham, Wash., to California. The Leafs also crossed into the U.S. by bus and flew out of Buffalo, N.Y. o

  • Canada faces do-or-die third-place match at CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Melina Rebimbas scored twice Friday to move the Americans into the final of the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship with a 3-0 win over Canada, which now faces a do-or-die third-place match with a berth in the FIFA U-17 World Cup on the line. The defending champion Americans will meet Mexico in Sunday's championship game with both finalists booking their ticket to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in October. The Mexicans blanked Puerto Rico 5-0 in the earli

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s