Don’t give your child pain relievers before COVID vaccination, CDC warns. Here’s why

Now that millions of children ages 5-11 can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, health experts are sharing the same advice they gave to adults: Don’t give kids pain relievers such as ibuprofen, aspirin and acetaminophen before vaccination.

It may be a tempting option to avoid a fussy child by preventing uncomfortable side effects the shots may cause, but it’s unclear how these medications might affect antibody responses to the vaccine. Research on pain relievers in combination with COVID-19 vaccines is lacking.

“It is not known how these medications might affect how well the vaccine works,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. “However, if you take these medications regularly for other reasons, you should keep taking them before you get vaccinated.”

The CDC also warns against giving your child or teen antihistamines, or allergy medications, to prevent allergic reactions.

“There are data in the vaccine literature, long predating COVID-19 and almost all [done] in children, that premedication with [fever-reducing drugs] like acetaminophen or ibuprofen decrease the antibody response to the first dose of vaccine,” Dr. David Cennimo, an infectious disease physician and assistant professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, told Healthline in January.

Medications such as Advil and Motrin may interfere with the body’s natural inflammatory response to a vaccine, which manifests as the commonly reported side effects of muscle aches, fever and headaches. This response is expected and proof your body is creating a defense against the vaccine by spurring antibody production.

But with anti-inflammatory drugs in your system, your body’s ability to respond with its fullest capacity could be thwarted. Children or teens who regularly take pain relievers for other conditions are an exception.

It is OK, however, to give your kid pain relievers after COVID-19 vaccination, though you should speak with your child’s doctor for advice on what medications would be best.

The CDC says aspirin is not recommended for children and teens as a pain or fever reducer because of the risk of Reye’s syndrome.

Reye’s syndrome is a rare yet serious condition that triggers swelling in the liver and brain, mostly in children and teens recovering from a viral infection such as the flu or chickenpox, according to MayoClinic.

Aspirin has been connected to the condition. Early signs of Reye’s syndrome include vomiting, diarrhea, rapid breathing and sleepiness. More serious symptoms include aggressive behavior, confusion, seizures and arm or leg weakness.

Experts suggest acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil or Motrin) as safer alternatives for post-vaccination relief.