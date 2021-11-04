Don’t call them a ‘fourth line’: Depth forwards are key to the Canes’ unbeaten start

One is 31 and bald, the old pro.

One is 25, with endless energy and a never-fading smile.

Then there’s the rookie. He’s 19, talented, ready for the big leagues.

That the Carolina Hurricanes are 9-0 and the only undefeated team in the NHL has a lot to do with goalie Frederik Andersen’s efficient work in net, the offensive skills of such forwards as Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov and the crafty defensive play of Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce and a strong D corps.

But the Canes’ fourth line — and coach Rod Brind’Amour dislikes numbering the lines — has taken on a new look the past two games. Seth Jarvis, the 19-year-old rookie, has joined it. Derek Stepan, the bald veteran, centers it and winger Steven Lorentz is a good complement with his strength and energetic aggressiveness.

“Maybe when things aren’t going well, our line is always on and always doing the things the right way, and trying to build momentum so our big boys can take over,” Stepan said Wednesday.

Seth Jarvis makes NHL debut

When forward Nino Niederreiter was injured last Friday against Chicago, Jarvis got his chance to make his NHL debut. Slotted on the Stepan line, the winger picked up his first NHL point on an assist and came ever-so-close to scoring in a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PNC Arena.

“He doesn’t look like a rookie to me,” Brind’Amour said after the Arizona game. “No nerves at all.”

Jarvis was even better Wednesday in his second game, at Chicago. His second-period goal, against goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, was his first in the NHL, spurring a Canes rally and a 4-3 road win over the Blackhawks at the United Center.

“That goal says a lot about the talent he has,” Stepan said. “His ability to skate and his breakaway speed are rare to find. He makes a great play and a good read.”

Jarvis first beat Chicago’s Erik Gustafsson to a loose puck in the defensive zone, then sped past the defenseman down the ice. Jarvis lost control of the puck but it slid through Fleury’s pads as the goalie missed on a poke check.

“Twenty years from now he’s going to tell someone about it and there’s probably going to be a little different finish on it,” Brind’Amour joked. “But scoring on Marc-Andre Fleury, that’s a pretty special first goal and a big one at that.”

Stepan a veteran presence

Stepan started the play by playing the puck up the boards. Stepan’s first-period goal had tied the score 1-1 after Alex DeBrincat scored the first of his two goals for the Blackhawks.

It was the second goal in two games for Stepan, who scored his 170th career goal in his 768th game and was named the game’s first star. He was one of the offseason free-agents additions by the Canes, a player who spent seven of his first 11 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers.

“My game is coming,” Stepan said. “I’m getting more and more comfortable in the system, getting more and more comfortable with the guys. It takes hard work and two really good linemates. Obviously ‘Jarvy’ has been fun to be with and I hope the kid likes me.”

Jarvis does. Stepan has constantly been in Jarvis’ ear since training camp, offering advice, using his experience to help guide the rook. Jarvis, in turn, said Stepan does not sugar-coat anything.

“He’s been someone that from the first day I started practicing with the team I’ve been able to lean on,” Jarvis said.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Steven Lorentz (78) battles Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) for the puck during NHL game Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Lorentz no longer a rookie

Lorentz was a rookie last season, playing 45 games for the Canes. While Jarvis was a first-round draft pick by Carolina in 2020, Lorentz was taken in the seventh round by the Canes in 2015 and worked his way to the NHL.

It’s a good mix, and the fourth line also was effective with Jordan Martinook on it before the Niederreiter injury and Jarvis joining the lineup.

Stepan is the wise old head. Lorentz, who has good size at 6-4 and 206 pounds, is a tough forechecker who can create the havoc Brind’Amour wants. Jarvis has the speed and despite not being a big guy — he’s listed at 5-10 and 175 pounds — has no qualms about lurking around the net and has a goal-scorer’s instincts and quick stick.

“Playing with them makes it a lot easier,” Jarvis said. “They’re two defensively trusting guys, so going out and playing plays and chipping the puck in for those guys to go after has helped me a lot.”

The Canes will seek to go 10-0 and tie the NHL record for most wins to start a season on Saturday in a road game against the Florida Panthers. It’s a record first set by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1993-94 and matched by the Buffalo Sabres in 2006-07.

“Florida is as good as they come and has been for a bit here,” Brind’Amour said. “We played (Florida) a lot last year so we know what we’re getting there. That’s going to be a tough one. We know that. We look forward to it, too.”

Longest winning streak to start NHL season

10: Toronto Maple Leafs 1993-94

10: Buffalo Sabres 2006-07

9: Montreal Canadiens 2015-16

9: Carolina Hurricanes 2021-22