‘They don’t call it Alligator Alley for nuthin.’ See a 12-footer halt traffic in Florida

What are the odds? In Florida, actually pretty good.

On Monday, an alligator caused a major traffic jam on —you guessed it — Alligator Alley.

According to a tweet from the Florida Highway Patrol, the reptile blocked off a portion of Interstate 75, around mile marker 78.

Travel advisory: Troopers are trying to keep this 12 foot from the Interstate 75 travel lanes @ mile marker 78 in Collier County on Alley!

Please drive cautiously! pic.twitter.com/EzX3BgQNt6 — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) January 17, 2022

State troopers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. and managed to snap a photo of the 12-footer on the grass off the side of the highway in Collier County.

The post warned drivers to be cautious as the animal was directed from travel lanes, or to stay away from the area.

Many commenters responded with memes, like one of John Krasinski from “The Office,” shaking his head: “NOPE.”

Another summed up the situation with one word: “Yikes!”

And yet another poster couldn’t help but joke about the road’s name: “They don’t call it Alligator Alley for nuthin.”

Swamp lined I-75, which runs from Naples to west of Fort Lauderdale, was reportedly dubbed “Alligator Alley” by the American Automobile Association in the late 1960s because it was once believed to be inhospitable to cars.