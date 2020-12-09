Don’t Buy Oil Stocks! Buy This Instead

Ryan Vanzo
·3 min read
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Don’t buy oil stocks! That’s the warning of countless experts, as the industry grapples with lower demand and lower pricing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some analysts, the writing is already on the wall.

“If you want to lose money in a capitalist system, that is how you do it. You underestimate the forces you’re dealing with,” said Jeremey Grantham, referring to the challenges that energy producers face in the coming decade.

In many ways, oil stocks are now like newspaper stocks. Both industries will still exist far beyond their peak heydays, but for investors, the path forward is inexorably lower.

But don’t fear! There’s actually a way to profit from this mess.

Don’t get tricked into buying oil

For a long time, investing in oil was a sure-fire way to build long-term wealth. Just look at Suncor (TSX:SU). From 1995 to 2008, shares rose nearly 300 times in value! A $5,000 investment would have become $1.5 million.

A huge part of that rise came from the spike in pricing, which zoomed from US$30 per barrel to US$150 per barrel. Suncor was expanding quickly, and suddenly, its giant reserve base was worth five times more. It’s no surprise the stock performed so well.

Like oil, newspaper stocks once demonstrated the same strength. We all know where that industry went. There are a few survivors like the New York Times, but hundreds of bankruptcies plagued the rest of the competition. The internet reshaped how content was produced and monetized, and the vast majority of paper publishers couldn’t keep up.

The same thing is happening to oil stocks right now. Despite an impressive history, this seismic shift has been underway for more than a decade. Since 2008, Suncor shares have lost two-thirds of their value. It’s not the exception either. Almost every oil stock on the market has lost value over the past decade.

Here’s the thing: this trend will only accelerate, but there’s a way for you to profit.

This stock is the future of energy

This year, I’ve argued that you could trust Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) stock for an entire lifetime. As oil stocks fall, this company is capturing the value.

“From 2015 to 2020, roughly $5 trillion was invested worldwide in renewable energy projects,” I explained. “This is truly a massive market, yet things will get even more exciting. Over the next five years, investment should double to $10 trillion. Brookfield Renewable is in a prime position to profit.”

The global energy system is one of the most valuable markets in existence. Oil companies dominated the space for nearly a century, but their turn is over. Falling costs and increased regulations are forcing a rapid transition to renewables. Brookfield is the most proven operator in the space.

Investment rationales don’t get much simpler than this.

This isn’t a bet on an uncertain future. Brookfield has already validated the model. The stock has been public since 2000, and over the past two decades, shares have risen nearly 800%.

Oil is old news. Brookfield stock can prepare your portfolio for the future.

The post Don’t Buy Oil Stocks! Buy This Instead appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

More reading

Fool contributor Ryan Vanzo has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The Motley Fool’s purpose is to help the world invest, better. Click here now for your free subscription to Take Stock, The Motley Fool Canada’s free investing newsletter. Packed with stock ideas and investing advice, it is essential reading for anyone looking to build and grow their wealth in the years ahead. Motley Fool Canada 2020

Latest Stories

  • Cowboys defense still can't stop anyone, gets run over by Ravens in another embarrassing loss

    The Cowboys defense has been bad all season and has shown no signs of any improvement.

  • Alphonso Davies' accomplishments are second to none, but Lou Marsh outcome a win-win for Canadians

    In a year full of deserving candidates, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies was the best Canadian athlete in 2020.

  • Week 14 fantasy football waiver wire: It's desperation time

    If you're reeling from the loss of Frank Gore or are looking for someone to replace the plodding production of Benny Snell Jr., these guys are for you.

  • Don Cherry lambastes 'left media' after NHL anthem singer's firing

    Don Cherry unsurprisingly has some theories as to why the Canucks fired anthem singer Mark Donnelly after he booked a gig at an anti-mask rally.

  • Dez Bryant tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Ravens-Cowboys game, says he's done with the season

    Dez Bryant got disappointing news ahead of his highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

  • Istanbul Basaksehir, PSG players abandon Champions League match after official's alleged racist slur

    Champions League: PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players walked off the field Wednesday after an official's alleged racist slur against an Istanbul assistant coach.

  • How Nick Nurse will use his centers this season

    Between Alex Len, Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher, Nick Nurse a few options at center. The Raptors head coach touches on what makes them unique along with how the recent confirmed COVID-19 cases within the organization changes the plans in training camp.

  • Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State stay in the top 4 of College Football Playoff rankings

    There were no changes to the top of the rankings for the second consecutive week.

  • What makes an NBA team watchable? It's a little complicated

    There are several factors that make you want to tune in to watch a team, although some are easier to measure than others.

  • Ravens coach John Harbaugh on playing after Dez Bryant's COVID-19 test: Have to trust NFL's process

    Quarterback Lamar Jackson says he wouldn't wish COVID-19 on anybody.

  • Bowl projections: Will the Big Ten or Big 12 get a second team into a New Year's Six bowl?

    Will Indiana, Iowa State or Oklahoma get the final at-large spot for a New Year's Six bowl game?

  • Ohio State's Seth Towns takes knee to protest childhood friend's killing by police in Columbus

    Seth Towns said he grew up with Goodson, who was “one of the most kind-hearted people I’ve ever known.”

  • NFL Week 14 picks: Will rookie QB Jalen Hurts turn around the Eagles?

    The Eagles are turning to a rookie quarterback to turn around a bad season.

  • Surging NFC East might offer solid playoff threat after all

    The NFC East suddenly doesn't look so bad, with the New York Giants and Washington tied for the division lead coming off road victories against teams that qualify for the conversation about the Super Bowl.The Giants, who beat Seattle on Sunday, control their fate because they swept Washington, and they could become the first team to make the playoffs after starting 1-7. Washington is also 5-7 after handing Pittsburgh its first loss Monday night.Those were the first two victories over opponents with winning records this season for the only division in the NFL without a winning team. But the NFC East winner will get a home game in the first round of the playoffs, expanded by one team in each conference because of the coronavirus pandemic. The altered format also means just one first-round bye, currently held by New Orleans (10-2), the only NFC team to clinch a post-season berth so far.“I had a lot of questions obviously early in the year about things like confidence on the team and where were we going, and really our mindset here is just go back to work every week, and that’s what we’re going to do this week as well,” first-year Giants coach Joe Judge said.A division-by-division look at the NFC playoff race going into the final quarter of the season:NFC EASTHopes are fading for Dallas and Philadelphia after entering the season as the teams that figured to battle for the NFC East title. They have one win between them since the Eagles beat the Cowboys on Nov. 1.Philadelphia (3-8-1) doesn't have it easy trying to end a four-game losing streak and is making a bold move in that effort by benching quarterback Carson Wentz in favour of rookie Jalen Hurts.The Eagles play the Saints at home Sunday, then visit Arizona to finish what could be a five-game stretch against teams with winning records if the Cardinals beat the Giants on Sunday.New York's four-game winning streak is its longest since 2016, the last time the Giants made the playoffs. With quarterback Daniel Jones expected to rest his injured hamstring another week, Colt McCoy should get the nod again after beating Seattle for just his second win in his eighth start since 2014.Washington is on its third quarterback in former starter Alex Smith, playing for the first time in two years after a career-threatening leg injury. Smith has Washington on a three-game winning streak, capped by a drive to a tiebreaking field goal late against the Steelers.Dallas (3-9) was all but removed from the conversation with its sixth loss in seven games, 34-17 at Baltimore on Tuesday night. The Cowboys have the worst record in the NFC, and the most realistic path to the playoffs would be tying the Giants at the top with a season sweep of New York, their opponent in the finale.NFC NORTHGreen Bay (9-3) has a three-game lead over Minnesota with four to go and is currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Three of the Packers' opponents currently have losing records.The Vikings (6-6) hold the last of the seven playoff spots in the NFC right now with a big opportunity to put a tighter grip on that spot if they can beat Tom Brady at Tampa Bay on Sunday.New Orleans is also on the schedule, so Minnesota could be looking at must-wins against division rivals Chicago and Detroit, the two NFC North teams with losing records at the moment.The Bears (5-7) have lost six in a row since a 5-1 start, putting Matt Nagy on the coaching hot seat after the Lions (5-7) already fired Matt Patricia.NFC SOUTHWhat looked like a duel between the Brady-led Buccaneers and Drew Brees' Saints for the division title — and possibly that lone first-round bye — has faded with three losses in four games by Tampa Bay (7-5).Meanwhile, the division lead for the Saints (10-2) has grown to three games because they're doing the same thing they did last year: win without Brees.Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 a year ago, and Taysom Hill has won his first three starts since Brees left a 27-13 victory over San Francisco on Nov. 15 with broken ribs and a collapsed lung. New Orleans has won nine straight games since a 1-2 start.Atlanta (4-8) has been better since getting buried by a 0-5 start that included the firing of coach Dan Quinn. Carolina (4-8) has been without star running back Christian McCaffrey for nine games because of ankle and shoulder injuries in coach Matt Rhule's first season.NFC WESTIt's still the NFC's best division, but the struggles of the Seahawks and Cardinals have changed things some.The Los Angeles Rams have won three out of four to get even atop the NFC West with Seattle, which is 3-4 since the first 5-0 start in franchise history.The Rams have the tiebreaker at the moment by virtue of their 23-16 victory over the Seahawks, so their rematch in the second-to-last week of the season looms large. If Seattle wins on Dec. 27, the subsequent tiebreakers of division records and records with other common opponents are a tossup right now.With three consecutive losses and four in the past five games, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (6-6) suddenly find themselves as the first team out of the playoff picture, losing at the moment to the Vikings on the common opponent tiebreaker.San Francisco, the defending NFC champion, hasn't been able to dig out of last place in the difficult division the past two months. An uplifting win over the Rams two weeks ago was followed by a decisive loss to Buffalo on Monday night. The game was moved to Arizona because of coronavirus restrictions in the 49ers' home county.While the 49ers (5-7) aren't completely out of the race, they'll need help to avoid being the second straight NFC champ to miss the playoffs the next season. It happened to LA last year.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSchuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • Heisman Watch: DeVonta Smith needs to be a finalist

    Smith has 35 catches for 749 yards and 11 TDs in Alabama's last four games.

  • Duke's Coach K on the challenges of pandemic basketball: 'We're just plowing through this'

    Coach K doesn't think the powers that be have been handling pandemic basketball well at all, but he doesn't have a solution to fix it.

  • Leeds without injured Robin Koch for up to 3 months

    LEEDS, England — Leeds centre back Robin Koch could miss the next three months after undergoing knee surgery.The Germany defender has been playing with a knee problem since arriving at the promoted Premier League club in the off-season from Freiburg. He damaged it further in the 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.Koch had an operation on Tuesday, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said Thursday.Koch has broken into the Germany team, starting its last three games.Leeds plays at home against West Ham in the Premier League on Friday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Man U back in Europa League, Solskjaer facing same questions

    So, once again, Manchester United will be slumming it in the Europa League, one of the world’s biggest clubs consigned to mostly forgettable Thursday nights playing against the lesser lights of the continent.If ever there was a signal of the team’s decline since the retirement of Alex Ferguson, it’s that United will be featuring in Europe’s oft-derided second-tier competition — the poor relation to the lucrative Champions League — for the third time in the past five seasons.It’s a record Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich — the game’s major European powers to who United likes to compare itself — wouldn’t countenance.For United, it’s becoming the norm.A 3-2 loss to Leipzig on Tuesday confirmed United’s latest early elimination from the Champions League, dropping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to third place in its group and into the Europa League.Make it 10 seasons since United has gone past the quarterfinals of the biggest club competition in world soccer, eight of those coming post-Ferguson.Is there any realistic chance of this run ending under Solskjaer? Not the way he oversaw United’s latest Champions League failure which, again, might have left him on borrowed time.It was with some relish, even a degree of acceptance, that Solskjaer spoke before the Leipzig match of “making it hard for ourselves” being in United’s DNA.“That’s been the way ever since I played and that’s a long, long time ago,” said the man who scored United's stoppage-time winner in the Champions League final in 1999.So was it any real surprise to see United not just one, but two goals behind against Leipzig after 13 minutes?And was it any real surprise to see United mount a now-customary fightback in the second half, from 3-0 down to 3-2 in the blink of an eye thanks to goals in a three-minute span from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba?It pretty much summed up not just United’s season, but Solskjaer’s time in charge of the club.His tenure, which will reach two years next week, began midway through the 2018-19 season. It opened with a 17-match run where United only lost once, and was followed by a 12-match run to the end of the season when United won just twice.This season, the wild fluctuations in performance have been dramatic — whether playing home or away, whether it's from one week to the next; whether it’s from the first half of games to the second half.United has won just one of its five home games in the Premier League, and that was against West Bromwich Albion. The team has won all five of its away games, coming from behind in each.United won its first two group games in the Champions League, against Paris Saint-Germain away and 5-0 over Leipzig at home. The team lost three of its last four.In 16 matches in the Champions League and Premier League combined, United has conceded the first goal on 10 occasions.Despite setting up with a five-man defence and a determination to keep it tight early on, Solskjaer’s side conceded against Leipzig inside two minutes.“Of course we’ve addressed it, of course we have talked about, of course we talked about especially Leipzig and what they would do early on in the game, that we’ll need to manage it,” Solskjaer said, seemingly at a loss to explain what had happened. “We didn’t manage it well enough.”“We did everything we normally do in preparation,” he added. “With the video meetings, the training sessions, the recovery with all the games we’ve got … The season we are playing and the demands on the players, sometimes it maybe takes them 10 or 15 minutes to get going.”It’s that 10-15 minutes that has cost United, and not just in a sporting sense. Financially speaking, United will miss out on potential earnings of around 15 to 20 million euros ($18-24 million) — at least -- by not playing in the knockout stage.It’s another hit in the pocket for a club that has been without gate receipts from its 76,000-capacity Old Trafford stadium since March because fans have not been allowed in during the pandemic.And then there’s the blow to the status of the club that money can’t buy, with United’s name again absent from the last 16 of the Champions League that should read like a who’s who of the European game.Solskjaer is back under pressure but he has proven resolute, always managing to get a result when he needs it most.Manchester City — its first team likely fully rested having qualified for the Champions League’s last 16 with two games to spare — visits Old Trafford on Saturday for a derby that Solskjaer has a strong recent record of winning.It's time for United, and Solskjaer, to bounce back again.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Jonathan Taylor, DeAndre Hopkins and Big Ben

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon get into some stats and trends to note ahead of Week 14 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • At least 22 COVID-19 outbreaks linked to Sask. hockey teams, leagues or curling clubs in less than 4 weeks

    Nearly two dozen COVID-19 outbreaks were declared for Saskatchewan curling clubs and hockey teams or leagues in less than four weeks — including 10 outbreaks after the sports suspension was in effect. Five curling clubs and at least 17 hockey teams or leagues have had COVID-19 outbreaks since Nov. 13, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority's (SHA's) outbreak list. "Don't play hockey, is the simple answer," said Ryan Demmer, University of Minnesota associate professor of epidemiology and community health, when asked how to avoid spread in those environments. "The fact of the matter is this virus spreads by people breathing on each other." The Saskatchewan government announced on Nov. 25 that sports would be suspended starting that Friday. As of 12:01 a.m. CST on Nov. 27, all team sports and group activities were suspended. But athletes and dancers 18 years old or younger can keep practising in groups up to eight, assuming masks are worn and at least three metres of distance is maintained at all times. The suspension is in effect until at least Dec. 18, yet a combined 10 hockey teams or leagues and curling clubs have had COVID-19 outbreaks since the team sports suspension was in effect. The most recent was declared on Dec. 5 for the Adult Safe Hockey League in Saskatoon. CBC News contacted the league manager and Saskatchewan Ministry of Health for comment, but neither immediately responded. Some outbreaks, such as those declared on Nov. 22 for the Fort Knox hockey team of the Prairie Junior Hockey League and Balcarres Broncos senior hockey team, were linked to events outside the hockey environment. But the typical indoor hockey rink creates an environment that allows air to fester and germs to spread, said Demmer. Cold air drops toward the ice, but the boards trap the air on the ice surface. Players are then moving quickly, breathing heavily and within close proximity of each other in air that isn't being circulated, he said. Close contacts are defined as people who have been less than two metres from a positive case for more than 15 minutes. Hockey players and curlers are going to be on the ice for at least an hour, then could be congregating somewhere else such as a locker room afterward, said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, University of Saskatchewan professor of community health and epidemiology. "If you are a curler and not wearing a mask, you will be exposing yourself and others to the virus," said Muhajarine. "If you are a hockey player, you will be wearing a mouth guard, there will be a face shield… and that could cut down the amount of virus that's being exasperated out. "But hockey players don't necessarily keep their mouths shut when they're careening down the length of the ice… and if they happen to be positive, they will be expelling this virus." Muhajarine suggests people consider how much of the virus is spreading in their respective community before participating in sports like hockey or curling. Instead, they could do something outdoors, he said. Both Muhajarine and Demmer noted that COVID-19 vaccines are starting to roll out, so if people can hang on for just a few more months as immunity builds, then sports can get back to normal.