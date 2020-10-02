The best laptops under $500 for 2020

This article was last updated by Digital Trends reviewer Mark Coppock on October 2, 2020.

The best laptop under $500 is the . Laptops at this price point often have significant compromises, whether that’s in performance, the screen quality, or battery life. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, though, manages to have almost everything you’d want in a modern laptop at an impressive price discount. That is — as long as you’re okay with a Chromebook.

Beyond that, we’ve also made selections for best Windows laptop under $500, best 2-in-1 under $500, and even the best laptop under $300.

The best laptops under $500 at a glance:

The best laptop under $500: Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 review

View photos lenovo chromebook flex 5 More

$478 from Amazon

Finding a 13-inch laptop for under $500 is nearly impossible. That’s a shame, as it’s the most popular size for a laptop. But it’s not actually impossible thanks to Chrome OS, and the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 manages to come in under $500 and provide impressive performance, 2-in-1 flexibility, and great value. That places this Chromebook at the top of our list.

Impressively, there’s a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU inside, which is plenty fast for Chrome OS. The 4GB of RAM is enough for good performance and moderate multitasking prowess, and 64GB of storage is sufficient if you make good use of the cloud.

It should be no surprise that it’s a Chromebook that occupies this category, and the Chromebook Flex 5 is a lot of computer for a little bit of money.

Read our in-depth Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 review

The best Windows laptop under $500: Acer Aspire 5

View photos

$499 from Amazon

Acer’s Aspire 5 has improved significantly in its recent update, bringing better performance, build quality, and battery life. The latest model is priced slightly higher right now, but it often comes in at under $500 with a 10th-generation Core i3-1005G1U CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

That’s a lot of computer for not a lot of money. Better yet, this is a well-built budget laptop that inspires confidence in hand, and its keyboard and touchpad punch way above its class. Battery life is also a plus, with the Aspire 5 competing with laptops costing far more money.

The 15-inch 1080p display is very good for the price as well, though you’ll have to jump just outside the $500 budget to add touch-screen functionality. Since this laptop isn’t a 2-in-1 though, that is less of a concern for this sort of money.

Story continues