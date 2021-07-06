Don’t boo our England boys for taking the knee at Euros, says Sajid Javid

(PA)

Sajid Javid said he would not boo the England team for taking the knee but would “watch quietly” from the crowd.

The new Health Secretary said he would not personally choose to take the knee but “respects” those who do.

It comes after players were booed while taking the knee before matches at Euro 2020.

Mr Javid’s comments put him at odds with Home Secretary Priti Patel who labelled the act “gesture politics” and said fans have the right to boo them at matches.

Meanwhile, Tory MP Lee Anderson vowed to boycott England’s games over the players’ decision to take the knee, claiming they were supporting a “political movement” and risked alienating “traditional supporters”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson eventually condemned fans who booed players after coming under pressure to take a firmer stance.

Mr Javid told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I can understand why some players choose to do that. I think it’s completely up to them.

“What I don’t understand, though, is those people in the crowd that then boo that or shout at the players for doing that. I think people should just respect others for expressing their views in a different way. For me it’s just something if I was in the crowd I would just watch quietly.”

He said it was up to people to decide how they express that they want to fight racial injustice, adding: “I don’t think anyone should be booing people for doing something like that.”

He added: “It’s not something I would do, because I do think it is a gesture…I’m much more interested in in changing things and fortunately I’m in a position where I can do a bit of that by being government.

“But I respect those that choose to express themselves in that way. It’s not an issue for me at all.”

England manager Gareth Southgate (PA Wire)

England manager Gareth Southgate explained in an open letter to fans why England players will be taking a knee. He said: “This idea that some players don’t know what it means to play for England – or don’t care – has become something of a false narrative.

“I have a responsibility to the wider community to use my voice, and so do the players. It’s their duty to continue to interact with the public on matters such as equality, inclusivity and racial injustice, while using the power of their voices to help put debates on the table, raise awareness and educate.”

