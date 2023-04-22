Don’t bin radish tops – put them in a bean-based ‘risotto’ instead

Beans are having bit of a moment right now, having been identified as a globally accessible, climate-friendly and economical crop. That’s one reason the Beans Is How campaign was created, aiming to help double global bean consumption by 2028, a shift towards a sustainable protein source that might have a positive impact on our environment.

Beanotto is a creamy, risotto-inspired dish made using similar ingredients and techniques, but with beans instead of rice. It’s a speedy alternative that doesn’t involve all that stirring, and there’s no stock required, either, which saves even more time. Boost the flavours by stirring a glass of dry vermouth or white wine into the soffritto and add aquafaba to give the beans the required texture while also saving waste.

Beanotto with radish tops

Creamy and satiating, this quick low-waste recipe transforms a few store-cupboard staples and a bunch of radish leaves into an outstanding and potentially climate-friendly weeknight meal. I first came across beanotto through Bold Bean Co, a new bean brand founded by Amelia Christie-Miller that is on a mission to promote beans as a delicious solution to help save the climate crisis. Today’s recipe is inspired by a traditional risotto bianco with the addition of a few radish leaves, but you could use any greens or other risotto ingredients in the mix, depending on what you have available.

Serves 2

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

1 small white onion, peeled and finely diced

1 stick celery, trimmed and finely diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely diced

100ml dry white vermouth or wine

2 x 400g tins white beans (cannellini, butter or flageolet, say)

1 big handful radish leaves, washed

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

50g parmesan, grated, plus extra to serve

1 bunch radish roots, optional

Put the olive oil and half the butter in a saucepan on a low heat. Add the onion and celery and saute gently for 10 minutes, stirring all the while. Stir in the crushed garlic, saute for two minutes, then add the vermouth or wine, bring to a boil and simmer for a minute. Add the tinned beans, including the liquid from the cans, bring back to a boil, then turn down to a simmer and cook, stirring,for five minutes, crushing the beans a little as you do so.

Stir in the radish leaves, simmer for two minutes more, then take off the heat and stir in the lemon zest and juice, the remaining tablespoon of butter and the grated parmesan. Season generously, cover and leave to rest for five minutes. Serve with extra parmesan and optional radish roots, halved and sauteed in another tablespoon of butter for two minutes, and seasoned to taste.