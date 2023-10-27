Don’t bash the board of ENO – they’ve saved it

Iolanthe Performed by English National Opera at the London Coliseum, Catherine Wyn-Rogers as Queen of the Fairies - Alastair Muir

English National Opera has been in the news again recently, this time for the proposed cuts to its orchestra and the ensuing resignation of Music Director Martyn Brabbins.

Almost a year ago, ENO had their Arts Council England funding halved, were only awarded it for a year, and were told they would have to move out of London in 12 months’ time. ENO proceeded to mount an absolute blinder of a campaign to save itself. Very cleverly, it didn’t major on job losses or the effect on artists or composers. Instead ENO talked about the effect on the wider public: on audiences, on young people no longer able to access discounted or free tickets, on those touched by their Breathe programme and so on.

The second clever thing was that they got this story out of the classical bubble. It was a major news story and celebrities you would definitely not associate with opera got involved on social media.

The result of this clever campaign? ENO, amazingly, got its funding back for three years and ‘only’ had to leave London at the end of this period. Kudos to those at the company who mounted such a brilliant and passionate campaign - the management (more of them later).

ENO have always been upfront in saying that things still won’t be easy, money has to be spent on studies and preparation for a move out of London (about 10 per cent of their funding). A further 10 per cent of funding is lost thanks to inflation. The way the company would work would also have to change, performing less at the London Coliseum and in more non-traditional settings.

Mozart Requiem, English National Opera at the London Coliseum - Clive Barda

It was not a huge surprise to me, therefore, that an announcement was made that 19 musicians would be made redundant and that the rest of the orchestra would be moved onto part-time contracts. It doesn’t take much to connect an effectively smaller budget and a new way of working with needing a smaller, more flexible orchestra. But of course classical music social media went into meltdown decrying the decision, blaming people, tagging MPs and so on.

Story continues

I hate to be heretical but is a part time, smaller orchestra really such a bad thing? It’s a lot better than no ENO at all, which is what we were looking at less than a year ago. Plus, orchestras such as Aurora, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and London Symphony Orchestra are entirely freelance, flexible in size and superb. Of course it’s desperately sad that people will lose their jobs and it may indeed be hard for orchestra members to secure work to fill their diaries, but the sad truth is that classical music and opera is funded to a size far bigger than the actual market can sustain.

In terms of Martin Brabbins’s resignation. ENO put out a statement saying how surprised they were by this, for which they also got howls of disapproval. But I know, having reported to and served on several boards, that as Music Director Martyn WOULD have been party to all these decisions. I am sure the board, including him, thoroughly interrogated the proposals and he would have been part of the sign off of the plans. If he disagreed with them that would have been the moment to resign. Of course, there will be board minutes to prove this.

Martyn Brabbins, who has resigned as music director of English National Opera - Ben Ealovega

It’s at this point that a very ugly new trend seems to have emerged - blaming management and the board. There’s a (largely true) saying that if a concert or performance does well at the box office then it must be the programming that was great, and if it does badly it must be the marketing that was wrong, and this all had a whiff of that. There was no hint of gratitude for management saving the entire ship, despite the fact they had very clearly signalled that ACE’s instructions would necessitate a new way of working.

What I find really hard to bear is this implication that management are inept, over-paid or somehow actively malign (or perhaps all three). Firstly, the vast majority of people who work in arts management do so because they love it and want the sector to grow and flourish. No one goes into it to sack musicians. Secondly, every person who gets into it, like the artists, has forsaken a more lucrative career to do so.

That said, I can’t imagine how difficult this must be for the orchestra, wondering about their jobs, having that question mark hanging over their heads while continuing to perform at the highest level. The same goes for the staff, now being berated on social media. It must seem thankless.

Peter Grimes Performed by English National Opera at the London Coliseum, Elizabeth Llewellyn as Ellen Orford - Alastair Muir

As regards the board, I have seen so many posts on social media that say ‘it all comes back to the board’, the ‘chair must resign’ and the like. I’d love to know exactly why. Because the much much more irresponsible thing would be to continue business as usual and run out of money entirely in three years’ time. And let’s remember, that board members are all unpaid, give significant amounts of time and expertise and, for the most part, give large amounts of money too. Being demonised on social media will not make this an appealing prospect for current or potential future board members. The Chair stepping down at a difficult time will not do anything other than destabilise the company and make some keyboard warriors feel a bit smug.

And of course the other organisation that has been demonised is Arts Council England. While they may have got this one wrong, the staff of ACE don’t deserve abuse more than anyone else. They also work at the Arts Council because - guess what - they love the arts. And be careful with what you wish for. The alternative to an arms-length body like Arts Council England is funding being awarded directly by the government, and who would have wanted the likes of Nadine Dorries being directly responsible for awarding funding?

Staff and board are not beyond criticism (neither are artists), but blanket assertions of incompetence with nothing firm to back it up are not the way to do it, and simply drive a wedge between people who basically all want the same thing. ENO has done amazingly to retain its funding and I think that its new model could, with imagination, be something brilliant - a way for ENO to reach more audiences with its unique mix of repertoire and mission, with greater geographic spread. With a little more dialogue and a little less shouting down of people on social media ENO could still have a very bright future.

William Norris is an arts consultant who specialises in classical music