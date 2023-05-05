Don Short, king of showbiz reporters whose scoops included the break-up of the Beatles – obituary

Short with Muhammad Ali and bird

Don Short, who has died aged 90, was showbusiness columnist on the Daily Mirror and broke many world exclusives – notably, the breakup of the Beatles.

His bylined scoop (“Paul is Quitting the Beatles”), splashed on the Mirror’s front page on April 10 1970, caught Fleet Street rivals on the hop. At The Sun the newsdesk dithered, at a loss to verify the story, until the deputy editor Bernard Shrimsley, a former Mirror executive, arrived on the floor declaring: “If Don Short says it’s true then it is.”

Short had landed the biggest showbusiness story of his life by chance, having been about to leave the office the previous evening when his phone rang and he hesitated to pick it up. When he did, it was a Beatles contact who kept repeating that Short would not believe what he was about to tell him.

The Daily Mirror splash, April 10 1970

Having called an executive at the group’s Apple headquarters who reluctantly confirmed the news, Short found his first edition splash picked up around the world, with papers from five continents calling him to verify and expand the story. By morning, Beatles fans were sobbing in disbelief on the street outside the Mirror’s office in Holborn Circus.

Short had been chronicling the group since June 1963, when at Paul McCartney’s 21st birthday party in Liverpool a drunken John Lennon beat up Bob Wooler, the DJ at the Cavern Club, for teasing him about his recent Spanish holiday with the Beatles’ gay manager Brian Epstein. The group’s press officer, Tony Barrow, fed the tale to Short, dressing it up as an apology from Lennon, who paid Wooler £200 not to press charges for assault.

Sensing that the Fab Four were on the brink of stardom, Short travelled with them on their first UK provincial tour that summer, and was credited with coining the term Beatlemania that headlined one of his reports and which was immediately copied by the rest of Fleet Street.

The following year Short was the sole national newspaper reporter to accompany the Beatles on their first all-conquering tour of America.

Short enjoys a bath with Engelbert Humperdinck

He became one of the group’s trusted media confidants, but ran stories that did not necessarily reflect well on them. In Hamburg he discovered that the medical certificates issued to prostitutes in the seedy red-light district had inspired the Beatles song Ticket to Ride. Brian Epstein was furious when Short ran a story that John Lennon had married Cynthia Powell in 1962 revealing him as the only one of the four Beatles to have wed.

Short was the first journalist in Lennon and Yoko Ono’s honeymoon suite at the Amsterdam Hilton when they held their week-long “bed-in” for peace in 1969. He tipped off Lennon about a planned drug bust at his house in London, and tried but failed to heal the rift with his seafaring father Freddie Lennon from whom he was estranged.

Short with the Beatles

The son of a cabinet maker and the eldest of five children, Donald Clive Short was born on October 23 1932 in London and grew up in Staines, Middlesex. After secondary modern school he studied writing, typing and shorthand at Chiswick Polytechnic to train as a reporter. At 15 he left to work at the Staines and Egham News for 15 shillings a week.

Aged 18 he was sent for two years’ National Service with the RAF to Nairobi, where he freelanced for the East African Standard and photographed Princess Elizabeth five days before she became Queen.

Having returned to England, he resumed his job in Staines before accepting another on the Richmond and Twickenham Times, only to give his month’s notice the moment he arrived. Recently married, he had secured a job on the Gloucestershire Echo which came with a house in Cirencester at an affordable rent.

With Cliff Richard and Olivia Newton-John

In 1958 he arrived on Fleet Street, working first at the Daily Sketch then, 18 months later, at the Daily Mirror. Starting as a general reporter, he became the paper’s showbusiness columnist after landing an exclusive story about Elizabeth Taylor, then filming Cleopatra (1963) with Richard Burton, and her fourth husband Eddie Fisher.

An exclusive two-hour interview with another famous film star, Zsa Zsa Gabor, at the Dorchester ended in disaster when Short’s tape recorder failed to record (she invited him back the next day to try again with another machine that worked).

His showbusiness beat also took in the annual Miss World contest, about which he later wrote a book, but was mortified by the jacket design featuring a woman’s naked bottom.

With Louis and Lucille Armstrong

Short accompanied the hellraising Irish actor Richard Harris on a 24-hour round trip from New Orleans to visit his son in hospital in London, another visit to Rome to see the Pope and a third to the Bahamas where Harris was honeymooning with his bride-to-be actress Ann Turkel ahead of their marriage two weeks later.

As well as the Beatles, Short also followed the Rolling Stones for the Mirror, and was the first journalist at the Sussex farmhouse where Brian Jones drowned in the swimming pool in 1969.

On another occasion Short recalled ripping his trousers as he slid into the passenger seat of Mick Jagger’s red Ferrari, and in 1971 was recruited as his bodyguard at Jagger’s fan-mobbed wedding to Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias in St Tropez, which furnished him with another Mirror scoop.

With Freddie Mercury

In 1978 he established his own literary agency and syndication company, Solo, handling syndications for the Daily Mail, Sun and others. He also became a ghostwriter for celebrities including Peter Sellers, Britt Ekland and the socialite Lady Docker, known as Naughty Norah.

Christine Keeler landed him with a bar bill of £167 after entertaining friends on the strength of selling her memoirs of the Profumo affair, but Short had more success with those of the entertainer Val Doonican, the cricketer Mike Gatting and the snooker player Jimmy White. He retired in 1999, and his own memoir, The Beatles and Beyond, appeared in 2019.

Don Short is survived by his wife, the former Wendy Foster, whom he married in 1955, and their two daughters and a son.

Don Short, born October 23 1932, died May 3 2023