Don Rea of the PGA of America at the 2022 PGA Works Beyond The Green at Union League in Philadelphia. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Don Rea Jr., a PGA Master Professional, was elected president of the PGA of America at the association's annual meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Rea is a member of the Southwest PGA Section and the owner of Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

He's the 44th president of the PGA and will serve a two-year term. He succeeds John Lindert, the director of golf at the Country Club of Lansing in Michigan. As president, he will represent more than 31,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals.

Rea has been a member of the PGA of America since 2002. He also serves on the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association Board of Directors, which aims to promote the golf and hospitality industry as well as inform Arizona legislators on water usage in the golf industry.

Rea has connections to professional baseball as well, as he was a minor league umpire at the Triple A level. He also umped games during spring training in Arizona.

"It's an honor and a privilege to serve, alongside our Officers and Board of Directors, the more than 31,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals of our Association," said Rea in a news release. "Our members and associates are serving millions of golfers through this amazing game every day. I'm incredibly proud of the lives we impact collectively along the way, shoulder to shoulder with our 41 PGA of America Sections. It is our top priority to serve our PGA of America Golf Professionals and provide resources to allow them to thrive and continue to lead as experts of the game."

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Don Rea Jr. elected president of PGA of America