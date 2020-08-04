Don Meredith Victims Reject Senate’s Compensation Process: Lawyer

A portrait of Senator Don Meredith is displayed on the wall alongside fellow senators on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 9, 2017. (Photo: CP/Sean Kilpatrick)

OTTAWA — Two women who experienced workplace and sexual harassment while working in former senator Don Meredith’s office will not participate in the Senate’s compensation process, citing the lack of a “level playing field.”

Brian Mitchell, the lawyer representing the two women, described the new independent evaluation process Tuesday as one that is “straightjacketed to ensure it protects the institution, and not with a generous and open heart towards the victims.”

“We’re not walking away,” he said, adding that the process needs to become one that’s fair and impartial to victims. “We’re walking out the door and hoping to be invited back.”

The women asked to be anonymous because of fear their statements will hurt their current employment on Parliament Hill.

The Senate’s powerful internal economy, budgets and administration (CIBA) committee, charged with managing the institution’s financial and internal affairs, announced a process in June to bring in an independent evaluator to determine compensation for Meredith’s former workplace victims.

Louise Otis, a former justice of the Quebec Court of Appeal, was tapped by the Senate in July to serve as the independent evaluator.

To be eligible for compensation, Senate public affairs officer Alexandra Scott-Larouche confirmed former employees have to cooperate in the new process.

“Ms. Otis will only provide a recommendation for potential financial compensation in respect of an employee who participates in the independent evaluation process,” Scott-Larouche wrote in an email.

Mitchell said his clients in recent weeks have been put in a position where they’re facing and negotiating directly with Senate lawyers. Those who choose to participate in the evaluation process are not allowed to have legal representation.

Mitchell said the conditions of the new evaluation process re-victimizes victims in failing to acknowledge the damages and anxiety the whole six-year process has had on his clients.

Staffers, mostly women, “were forced into a situation of sexual harassment, and sexual abuse, and a hostile work environment,” he said.

When his clients raised concerns with the Senate human resources department, Mitchell said there wasn’t any change from the human resources committee.

New women were sent “to replace the women who were sexually harassed,” he said. “How in any way does that make sense?”

CIBA Chair Sen. Sabi Marwah stood in the chamber shortly before the Senate rose for summer break to apologize to Meredith’s former employees who allegedly experienced workplace and sexual harassment.

Marwah spoke to the “pain and trauma” of the former employees’ multi-year ordeal.

“Workplace harassment of any kind is unacceptable,” Marwah said at the time. “It has no place in the Senate of Canada. We have heard the experience of employees in the office of former senator Don Meredith and, most importantly, we believe them.”

Mitchell suggested Otis’s mandate needs to be expanded to consider the impact the Senate has had on his clients’ lives in the whole six-year process, and not just when the women were employed in Merdith’s office.

“These victims did nothing wrong, except follow the rules,” he said, sayingthe current process shows them “disrespect.”