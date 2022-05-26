Don McLean Drops Out of Performing at NRA Convention Following Texas School Shooting

don mclean

Don McLean will no longer be performing during a concert special at this year's National Rifle Association (NRA) convention, PEOPLE can confirm.

The "American Pie" musician, 76, said in a statement that he will not be partaking in the event, which is scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas, this weekend. The reason for his exit, he said, was Tuesday's mass shooting within the state where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

"In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week," McLean tells PEOPLE.

"I'm sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation," he adds.

People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years.

McLean was originally scheduled to perform as part of the NRA's Grand Ole Night of Freedom concert on Saturday evening.

The concert is a part of the three-day NRA event, which will also feature speeches from former President Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz.

The Grand Ole Night of Freedom concert, hosted by SiriusXM's Y2K host Danielle Peck, will include other performances from Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, former Restless Heart lead singer Larry Stewart, Jacob Bryant and T. Graham Brown.

Representatives for Gatlin, Stewart, Bryant and Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment to see if they will still be performing. A rep for Greenwood confirmed he would still be involved.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old male gunman barricaded himself inside an elementary school classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, shooting and killing 19 students and two teachers.

Vigils for the victims were held on Wednesday evening, with the community in the small, tight-knit city — located about 85 miles west of San Antonio — gathering at the Uvalde County Fairplex to remember the lives tragically taken too soon.

Both Abbott and Cruz were in attendance, as was Beto O'Rourke, who is currently running for Abbott's political position .

Many leaders within the Uvalde community spoke during the remembrance event, including Pastor Tony Gruben of the Baptist Temple Church, who told mourners, "Our hearts are broken. We are devastated," according to NBC News.

Towards the end of the event, a single violinist performed a moving rendition of "Amazing Grace" on stage, the Texas Tribune reported.