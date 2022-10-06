Don Mattingly reflects on Miami Marlins managerial tenure as team sends him out with a win

Jordan McPherson
·6 min read

The 49-second video played in the middle of the fifth inning Wednesday on the scoreboard looming over center field at loanDepot park. It began with then-Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill draping a jersey over Don Mattingly as he was introduced as the organization’s manager in 2016. It continued to highlight Mattingly’s seven years with the Marlins — capped with him running in front of his celebrating team on the field at Yankee Stadium after they clinched a playoff berth in the 2020 season.

“I liked the slide at the end,” Mattingly said with a smile.

Mattingly watched and reflected from just beyond the home dugout, with his family by his side, as he received an ovation from the announced crowd of 12,195 there for his swan song.

When the game finally ended, a 12-9 Marlins win, the final celebration began.

Mattingly hugged every member of his coaching staff in the dugout before being greeted by his players. Sandy Alcantara gave one of the final embraces, an ace saying goodbye to the manager who believed in him. Dylan Floro, who recorded the save, handed Mattingly a baseball.

And then Mattingly looked behind home plate, where his soon-to-be 8-year-old son Louis was waiting to jump into his arms.

After seven years, Mattingly’s tenure as Marlins manager has come to an end. It wasn’t always easy and there were far more lows and disappointments than times to celebrate.

“There’s been a lot of moments,” Mattingly said.

Wednesday was the final moment. Mattingly and the Marlins took the time to soak it all in before they went their separate ways, with Mattingly pondering his next steps and the Marlins preparing for what should be a busy offseason as they try to get their rebuild in order after five mostly unsuccessful seasons.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts during his final MLB game at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts during his final MLB game at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

‘Emotional’ final day

Mattingly came into the day knowing his journey with the Marlins had come to an end. He and the Marlins had mutually agreed on Sept. 25 that neither side would seek a contract extension.

But that didn’t make the day any easier.

“It’s emotional,” Mattingly said pregame. “I don’t think I’m gonna cry, but yeah, there’s a lot of emotions that go through my mind.”

And it extends beyond Mattingly personally. It goes through to his family — specifically his wife Lori and youngest son Louis, who has spent basically his entire life only knowing his dad as the manager of the Miami Marlins. The day of reflection began over breakfast before heading to the ballpark.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly embraces his son Louis Riley Mattingly after the Marlins defeated the Braves 12-9 during his final MLB game at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly embraces his son Louis Riley Mattingly after the Marlins defeated the Braves 12-9 during his final MLB game at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

“You’re somewhere for seven years, right?” Mattingly said. “You build relationships, and you’re going in a different directions and you’re not part of that anymore. It’s so emotional from different levels. From my kids to the cats in the back [of my house] that I’m not going to feed.”

Mattingly, however, knew the time had come to move on.

“You try to follow your heart,” Mattingly said on Sept. 25 when he and the Marlins announced the decision that he wouldn’t return next season. “That’s what I do. You know what’s inside of you and you try to be deliberate and let things work through.”

His players still feel his impact.

A common thread: Mattingly instilling confidence in his players and making sure they knew they could maximize their potential.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas, whose relationship with Mattingly predates their time together in Miami, called Mattingly his “father in baseball.”

Pablo Lopez, who played for Mattingly for five seasons, credited Mattingly for teaching him how to be accountable and appreciated that he was “always going to have your back if he saw that you’re trying to improve.”

“He supported us all year,” catcher Jacob Stallings said, “so it stinks to see him go, but I think it makes it a little easier on the players knowing that he’s excited for the next chapter.”

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts during his final MLB game at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts during his final MLB game at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Never got ‘over the hump’

But in the end, emotions go to the side when it comes to comes to business decisions.

Mattingly ends his time in Miami as the Marlins’ longest tenured manager. He has a 443-587 record in his 1,030 games as Miami’s manager — the total games, wins and losses all franchise records.

Miami had a winning record in just one of Mattingly’s seven years — the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when the Marlins overcame a COVID-19 outbreak at the start of the season to finish 31-29, reach the playoffs for just the third time in franchise history and sweep the Chicago Cubs in the best-of-3 wild card round before being swept by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

That, Mattingly said, is probably the biggest aspect of his tenure he regrets the most.

“I just think the fact that we haven’t really gotten over the hump. In my mind, I came here to kind of bring stability and continuity to this seat really. I really wanted to leave sustainability where the minor leagues are in a good spot, the major leagues are in a good spot. The culture was where it should be for the organization to be successful. Obviously, there’s outside factors to that and what’s happened here over the course of that time. A lot of changes, and mostly above me. That’s the part I regret that I haven’t been able to accomplish.”

While Mattingly couldn’t accomplish the goal, he remains optimistic that whoever takes over as the Marlins’ next manager has a chance to do so.

“I think this thing can very easily turn really quickly,” Mattingly said. “Obviously with the pitching staff, it gives you a chance. ... We have the foundation of being able to compete. That should be something that was hopeful for the organization moving forward.”

Next steps undetermined

Mattingly has come to terms with this chapter of his career ending. He likened this transition to his one after his 14-year playing career came to an end.

“I was 34 or 35 when I walked away from playing in the same type of way where you don’t really know what’s going to happen at that point,” Mattingly said. “It’s probably a lot different now. I was 35 and now I’m 61. It feels different, but it feels the same. I know that I’ve been through that time where you’re home and you’re not on a schedule anymore.”

As for what’s next? That’s to be determined.

He plans to still be involved in baseball in some capacity but wants to take time to mull everything over.

“My process was pretty nice,” Mattingly said. “Not rushing into anything and [being] thoughtful with it. Just kind of following your feelings. I took my time with it. I don’t feel like it’s the end of really anything. I mean, it’s the end of what I’m doing right now in this position. I don’t know what’s going to happen or what door opens or what road I take.”

Latest Stories

  • Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox

    Not the way the Tampa Bay Rays wanted to go into the postseason. The Rays finished the regular season with a five-game losing streak, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox.

  • Who gets the rings? Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's breakup with the Braves could color World Series hunt for years

    The Dodgers and Braves are on a collision course that would stoke the Freddie Freeman saga once again.

  • Five years in, Miami Marlins rebuild isn’t working. Here is the fix — but it will hurt | Opinion

    Miami Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman, back in March, on a beautiful, sun-dappled day in Jupiter, outside the club’s spring training clubhouse, said: “We have money, and we will spend it.”

  • Pamela Anderson to Release Intimate Memoir 'Love, Pamela' Early Next Year

    Pamela Anderson has taken to social media to share details about her upcoming memoir, Love,...

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23