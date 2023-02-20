Don Lemon Taking Monday Off At CNN Following Nikki Haley 'Prime' Comment: Report

Don Lemon won’t be on for the President’s Day broadcast of “CNN This Morning” after his comment about 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and women’s “prime” last week.

The CNN anchor, who later apologized for the remark, took a scheduled day off work on Friday before his seemingly not-planned day off on Monday, sources told multipleoutlets.

Lemon has faced criticism since Thursday for his comment to his co-anchor Poppy Harlow about Haley not being in “her prime” – a time he defined as a woman’s 20s, 30s, and maybe 40s.

Lemon was scheduled to work Monday before a schedule sent out by CNN on Sunday afternoon revealed that Sara Sidner would hold his anchor spot instead, as first reported by The Daily Beast’s Confider.

“There are ongoing conversations about Don’s future. He is a constant distraction,” one source told the outlet.

A CNN spokesperson told Mediaite that Lemon is “taking the holiday” off.

“He’s been chased by paparazzi all weekend. He’s been under attack. He’s not ready to go back on air,” the spokesperson said.

CNN head Chris Licht revealed on Friday that he was disappointed by Lemon’s remarks, according to Confider.

“His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization,” he reportedly said.

HuffPost has reached out to CNN, Lemon and Lemon’s agent Jay Sures for additional comment.

