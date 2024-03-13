Don Lemon’s first interview on his new social media news series on X will be that platform’s owner and billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

The ousted CNN journalist assured in a post announcing the news on Tuesday that “hardcore questions were asked.”

“The Don Lemon Show” premieres March 18.

First guest. @elonmusk like you’ve never seen him before.



You won’t want to miss this. #TheDonLemonShow pic.twitter.com/hEBGBAoqdp — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 12, 2024

More to come…

The post Don Lemon Sets First X Series Interview With Elon Musk: ‘Hardcore Questions Were Asked’ appeared first on TheWrap.