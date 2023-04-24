Don Lemon says he's been fired by CNN: 'I am stunned'

Don Lemon says he's been fired from his post at CNN.

The former anchor shared the news in a statement on Twitter Monday.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," he wrote.

Lemon continued, expressing frustration with the manner in which he says the news was delivered to him.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."

JavaScript is not available.

USA TODAY has reached out to CNN and Lemon's rep for comment.

The news of Lemon's termination comes on the heels of reports of alleged misogyny in a lengthy piece from Variety.

This story is developing.

Don Lemon says he's been fired from CNN, he shared in a tweet Monday.

His history of controversial comments: Don Lemon accused of misogyny in new report

New on CNN: Gayle King and Charles Barkley to lead new show 'King Charles'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Don Lemon fired: News anchor says he's been terminated by CNN