Don Lemon and Partner Tim Malone Dress as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for Halloween

Don Lemon and his partner Tim Malone got creative for Halloween this year!

The former CNN host, 57, isn’t quite done with his interest in politics. On Tuesday, he shared a photo of himself and Malone, 39, dressed as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween 🎃👻,” the journalist captioned his joint Instagram post with his longtime partner.

The quote was a reference to a viral video of Harris calling to congratulate Biden on the two of them winning the 2020 presidential election. “We did it, Joe!” she emotionally said in the clip.

In Lemon's photo, both wore blue pants suits — Malone in a navy color and Lemon in a cobalt shade.

They each held up an American flag and held each other’s hand lifted high above their heads as a sign of victory.

Lemon even wore a shoulder-length wig and dark red lipstick to complete his Halloween version of Harris.

On the couple’s Instagram Stories, they shared fun behind-the-scenes content, dropping hints about their costumes throughout the day.

Hours before the big reveal, Malone shared a photo of a makeshift makeup station on a table.

The image showed a large black bag with makeup brushes, Q-tips, wipes, glue, and more products spread about. Lemon reposted the photo.

Not long after, the television personality posted a selfie that only showed one eye and the wig to not give any spoilers away. “It’s almost time,” he wrote on the Instagram Story post, adding, “Halloween,” with a pumpkin and ghost emojis.

Lemon was fired by CNN in April after nearly two decades at the network. His exit came months after his comments about presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley being past "her prime" during the Feb. 16 episode of CNN This Morning.

"I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” Lemon announced in an April 24 tweet.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he continued. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN publicly refuted his claims, adding that Lemon was "offered an opportunity to meet with management.”

Before responding to Lemon's tweet, CNN confirmed Lemon was no longer at the network in a statement. "CNN and Don have parted ways," the statement read. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

Since leaving CNN, the Louisiana native has been enjoying his time off.

"Don is very happy at the moment," a source told PEOPLE in June. "He has several opportunities he's mulling. He's enjoying his extra bonus time with his fiancé this summer in the Hamptons."



