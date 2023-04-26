Don Lemon fired – live updates: Axed CNN host offered job at Wingstop by Rick Ross following his termination

Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years on the network.

Following the news, rapper Rick Ross jokingly responded by offering the axed news anchor a job at one of his family-owned Wingstop locations.

On Monday (24 April), CNN announced that the network had parted ways with Lemon, barely an hour after news broke that Tucker Carlson had been fired from Fox News.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” the statement said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter saying he was left “stunned” after being informed by his agent that CNN had allegedly terminated his contract without informing him.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.

CNN has called Lemon’s statement “inaccurate”.

05:00 , Tom Murray

Lemon’s firing coincided with that of another US media giant: Tucker Carlson.

Insiders say Carlson was “blindsided” by his removal from Fox News after eight years on the network.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson was negotiating new contract when Murdoch fired him – live

Lemon previously came under fire for asking a female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’

04:01 , Tom Murray

The Nikki Haley scandal was not Lemon’s first brush with controversy.

He previously came under fire for asking political commentator SE Cupp if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.

His comment was branded “sexist” by viewers.

'Sexist' CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking guest if she had 'mommy brain'

Voices: ‘The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal’

02:59 , Tom Murray

For The Independent, Clémence Michallon previously argued that the Don Lemon scandal over his infamous Nikki Haley comments was not a scandal at all.

The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal | Voices

A reminder of Lemon’s statement

02:01 , Tom Murray

Lemon tweeted the news of his departure on Monday.

In a typed statement shared on Twitter, Lemon said no one at CNN had the “decency” to inform him of his departure in advance. CNN said Lemon’s statement is “inaccurate” and that he was, in fact, offered the opportunity to meet with management.

Michelle Yeoh references Don Lemon at the Oscars

01:00 , Inga Parkel

Michelle Yeoh referenced Lemon’s misogynistic comments at the 2023 Oscars in March.

Lemon had faced backlash for suggesting that 51-year-old presidential candidate Nikki Haley was “past her prime”.

Taking the stage to accept her award for Best Actress, Yeoh told the audience: “Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up!”

(Getty Images)

‘Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime,’ Yeoh said

Where was Don Lemon before his 17-year stint with CNN?

Wednesday 26 April 2023 00:00 , Inga Parkel

Before Lemon’s longtime career with CNN, he got his start the same way many anchors do: climbing the news media ladder

Don Lemon (CNN This Morning)

Before joining the network 17 years ago, he jumped between several other news anchor gigs

Tensions between Don Lemon and co-host Kaitlan Collins emerge

Tuesday 25 April 2023 23:00 , Inga Parkel

Following his eight-year stint hosting his own show CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight, he was moved to the network’s morning broadcast with co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

However, while he was used to spewing no holds barred commentary on politics – the persona that made him popular among viewers – this made for a difficult transition to CNN This Morning, a show expected to have a peppy tone sans impassioned monologues.

Kaitlan Collins (L) Don Lemon (centre) (2022 Invision)

It was revealed that CNN This Morning crew members were shaken by a behind-the-scenes incident in which Lemon blamed Collins for interrupting him too much, according to The New York Times.

Rick Ross offers Don Lemon job at Wingstop

Tuesday 25 April 2023 22:11 , Inga Parkel

Rapper Rick Ross responded to news of Lemon’s CNN firing to offer him a job at Wingstop.

Ross and his family own nearly 30 franchises of the American food chain.

Rick Ross offers Don Lemon a job at WingStop pic.twitter.com/77ZBmXiNm7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2023

Lemon previously denied workplace misogyny accusations

Tuesday 25 April 2023 22:00 , Inga Parkel

Earlier this month, Lemon strongly denied recent accusations lodged against him, which included claims of workplace misogyny and “diva-like behaviour”.

In a damning report from Variety, several sources alleged he had disrespected CNN co-hosts Nancy Grace and broadcaster Soledad O’Brien, among other things.

Responding to the allegations in a statement to Mediaite, a spokesperson for Lemon said: “The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. It’s amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless.”

(Getty Images)

The CNN news anchor said story is based on ‘15-year-old anonymous gossip’

The View hosts support Don Lemon after CNN firing

Tuesday 25 April 2023 21:00 , Inga Parkel

The View’s Sunny Hostin, along with her fellow co-hosts, support Don Lemon, defending his character, following his departure from CNN.

Hostin argued against speculations, which claimed his termination was tied to recent accusations of misogynistic behaviour lodged against him.

“He loves women. He loves his mother. He loved his sister,” the host said.

Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon (Getty Images)

Lemon was ousted from CNN on Monday 24 April in a surprise turn of events

Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson reportedly retain same attorney

Tuesday 25 April 2023 19:30 , Inga Parkel

In a strange turn of events, Don Lemon’s firing perfectly coincided with Tucker Tucker’s ousting at Fox News.

However, in even more ironic news, the two have reportedly lawyered up with the same Los Angeles attorney.

Bryan Freedman, a specialist in handling showbusiness breakup, has been hired separately by both stars to represent them, per multiple reports.

Freedman has dealt with other high-profile breakups, including Megyn Kelly and NBC News in 2019 and The Bachelor host Chris Harrison in 2021.

Nikki Haley celebrates Don Lemon’s dismissal

Tuesday 25 April 2023 18:30 , Inga Parkel

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley celebrated former CNN host Don Lemon’s termination from the network, by posting a graphic referencing his controversial comments.

On Twitter, Haley posted a graphic that showed two cans of lemonade enveloped in koozies that read, “Past my prime?” and “Hold my beer”.

(Getty)

Ousted CNN presenter previously claimed the White House hopeful was ‘not in her prime’

CNN contests Don Lemon’s version of events

Tuesday 25 April 2023 18:00 , Inga Parkel

Shortly after Don Lemon announced he was fired from CNN after 17 years at the network, CNN pushed back on the anchor’s claims about his termination.

On Monday, Mr Lemon shared an emotional note on social media, declaring that the firing left him “stunned”.

In response, CNN’s press team wrote on Twitter: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Rachel Sharp reports:

(Getty Images)

The network announced the departure in a statement on Monday – two months after he came under fire for comments about Nikki Haley not being ‘in her prime’

Don Lemon ‘stunned’ by his termination

Tuesday 25 April 2023 17:30 , Inga Parkel

When word first broke about Don Lemon’s firing, he tweeted the news of his departure, saying he was “stunned”.

In a typed statement, Lemon said no one at CNN had the “decency” to inform him of his departure in advance. CNN has called Lemon’s sentiments “inaccurate”.

Why was Don Lemon fired from CNN?

Tuesday 25 April 2023 17:00 , Inga Parkel

Although Don Lemon’s ejection was a surprise to him, it comes after a string of recent controversies.

While he was welcomed back after he made sexist comments on air about Nikki Haley, on the belief that he would undergo formal training, it seems his reputation was already tarnished.

According to two sources, who spoke to The New York Times on the condition of anonymity, CNN ultimately let the longtime news anchor go after executives found his future with the network had become untenable.

Not only had Lemon’s popularity with audiences dropped significantly, based on research reviewed by CNN executives, but CNN’s bookers also discovered that his presence deterred some guests from wanting to appear on air with him.

Don Lemon receives swift and upbeat send-off from CNN co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins

Tuesday 25 April 2023 16:30 , Inga Parkel

The day after Don Lemon’s termination, his former CNN co-anchors, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, opened the Tuesday morning broadcast to wish him well.

They spent less than a minute reminiscing on Lemon before getting into the news for the day.

Ariana Baio reports:

Media-CNN-Lemon (2022 Invision)

Lemon was fired on Monday after 17 years of broadcasting at CNN

How did Don Lemon respond to Stephen Colbert’s hoodie take-down?

Tuesday 25 April 2023 16:00 , Inga Parkel

As per Stephen Colbert’s request, Don Lemon defended his outfit choice the next morning.

The news anchor began by prefacing his response with: “I love Stephen Colbert. I think he’s funny. Obviously, I love comedians to have a little leeway.

“I didn’t expect that reaction. For me, it was sort of like a Rorschach test... wearing that outfit.”

Lemon then clarified that it wasn’t “a sweatshirt, it was a sweater that had a hood on it”.

What was the Don Lemon hoodie controversy?

Tuesday 25 April 2023 15:30 , Inga Parkel

In January, Lemon appeared on CNN This Morning wearing a suit with a hoodie attached to it.

Later that night, late-night host Stephen Colbert shared his honest opinion on his “dear friend’s” outfit choice, asking: “What the f*** is that?

“I know they want to add some comedy to CNN, and this is hilarious. But how do you report the news in that outfit? How do you actually talk about tragedy, because what could be more tragic than that look?” Colbert laughed.

CNN, highlighting insults of CNN! On "CNN This Morning," they play Colbert SAVAGING Lemon for wearing a hoodie with a suitcoat.



Don: It wasn't a hoodie. It was a sweater with a hood on it. pic.twitter.com/h3YIByXnq8 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 20, 2023

He went on to joke that Lemon looked like a “high school track teacher who went for a run and got a little hungry and stopped at a restaurant, but it was too nice of a restaurant and they said, ‘Sir you have to wear a jacket.’ Then he stole a jacket from an extra from Guys and Dolls”.

A timeline of Don Lemon’s career

Tuesday 25 April 2023 15:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Before joining the network 17 years ago, he jumped between several other news anchor gigs.

Here’s a recap:

Timeline of 'fired' CNN host Don Lemon's career

Don Lemon’s Nikki Haley controversy explained

Tuesday 25 April 2023 14:30 , Roisin O'Connor

What did the CNN host say about the presidential candidate?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Don Lemon's Nikki Haley controversy explained

And here’s how Trump reacted...

Tuesday 25 April 2023 14:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Trump celebrates Don Lemon ouster from CNN and mourns Tucker Carlson's Fox exit

Nikki Haley celebrates Don Lemon being ousted from CNN

Tuesday 25 April 2023 13:35 , Roisin O'Connor

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley celebrated former CNN host Don Lemon being ousted from his network by posting a graphic referencing his controversial comments.

On Twitter, Ms Haley posted a graphic that showed two cans of lemonade enveloped in koozies that read, “Past my prime?” and “Hold my beer”.

Full story:

Nikki Haley celebrates Don Lemon being ousted with custom koozies

CNN hits back at Don Lemon’s version of events

Tuesday 25 April 2023 12:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Shortly after Don Lemon announced he was fired from CNN after 17 years at the network, CNN pushed back on the anchor’s claims about his termination.

On Monday, Mr Lemon shared an emotional note on social media, declaring that the firing left him “stunned”.

In response, CNN’s press team wrote on Twitter: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

In an earlier statement on Monday, the network announced that the two sides had “parted ways” in a brief three-line statement. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

While neither statement offered an explanation for the sudden departure, it comes after Mr Lemon has been mired in a string of controversies in recent months – with accusations of making offensive on-air comments about women and of mistreating female coworkers off-camera.

Rachel Sharp reports:

CNN slams Don Lemon's reaction to being fired from network

Don Lemon firing coincides with Tucker Carlson ousting at Fox News

Tuesday 25 April 2023 11:29 , Roisin O'Connor

Here’s the latest on Tucker Carlson

Fox News' Tucker Carlson was negotiating new contract when Murdoch fired him – live

A reminder of Lemon’s statement

Tuesday 25 April 2023 10:24 , Roisin O'Connor

Lemon tweeted the news of his departure on Monday.

In a typed statement shared on Twitter, Lemon said no one at CNN had the “decency” to inform him of his departure in advance. CNN has called Lemon’s sentiments “inaccurate”.

You can read his full, typed statement here:

