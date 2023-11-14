Don Jr. takes stand again in Trump’s NYC fraud trial, snipes at AG, praises dad as real estate ‘artist’

NEW YORK — Donald Trump Jr. extolled the virtues of the Trump Organization’s “sexy” real estate portfolio on the witness stand Monday in response to softball questions from the defense team, in a spiel more akin to a sales pitch than fraud trial testimony.

Don Jr., 45, is the first witness brought by Trump’s team of lawyers as they kick off their defense case in the $250 million fraud trial brought by New York Attorney General Tish James against ex-president Donald Trump, his adult sons and his company executives. Don Jr.’s testimony offered the first taste of how the defense will approach their six-week case, which is slated to wrap up in mid-December.

Questioned by defense attorney Cliff Robert, the bulk of Don Jr.’s testimony was accompanied by a slick slideshow titled “The Trump Story,” pulled straight from the company’s website, trump.com. It showed glossy pictures of the Trump Organization’s real estate holdings and it’s opulent corner windows, huge ballrooms and luxurious lobbies.

Don Jr. told spoke extensively about the history of nearly two dozen Trump Org properties, framing most as run-down plots that required the elder Trump’s ability to spot a “diamond in the rough” to transform them into “sexy” and “spectacular” high-end holdings.

“My father is an artist with real estate,” Don Jr. said. “He sees things other people don’t.”

Wearing a navy blue suit and light purple tie, the former president’s eldest son also detailed his own ascent to executive vice president of the company after graduating from Wharton and working a year-and-a-half stint as a bartender in Aspen, Colo.

“I think it’s much more of a meritocracy than titles,” Don Jr. said of the company’s structure.

Don Jr. was also called to the witness stand last month by the prosecution.

“Welcome back,” Judge Arthur Engoron said to Don Jr. at the start of the day.

“I’d say it’s good to be here, your honor, but the AG would sue me for perjury,” he replied with a smile.

Story continues

Monday provided a stark contract to earlier testimony. Engoron allowed Don Jr.’s long, narrative answers to go unchecked.

AG attorney Colleen Flaherty pointed out Don Jr.’s ability to recall specifics about real estate deals, down to the price at which the company bought specific pieces of land decades ago — after his testimony earlier this month was filled with memory lapses.

Donald Trump, a 2024 presidential front-runner, his adult sons have been accused of inflating the value of their worth to defraud banks and insurers of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Engoron has already found them liable for the top fraud count. The trial will determine the rest of the counts and the potentially millions they’ll have to fork over.

In his rambling testimony last week, Trump raged against both the judge and James, denied wrongdoing and called the trial a “scam.”

His children — Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Don Jr. — have taken a more gentle approach on the stand as they tried to distance themselves from their father while being closely questioned about their involvement in financial statements at the core of this case.

This trial is just one of Trump’s many legal battles, which include four criminal trials slated for next year.

The trial is moving forward after defense lawyer Chris Kise filed a motion last week for a “directed verdict” that would end the case on the basis that the AG had not filed enough evidence.

“There is no victim. There is no complainant. There is no injury,” Kise said on Thursday.

_____