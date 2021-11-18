Don Johnson Says He's 'Better' at Sex as He's Gotten Older: 'I Have Turned It Into a Science'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Don Johnson attends the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Don Johnson has still got it!

While appearing on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show on Wednesday, the 71-year-old actor opened up about his love life and how his sex drive hasn't waned over the years.

When asked by Cohen, 53, if his desire to have sex remains the same, Johnson took a brief pause before he answered back with a simple: "Yes."

Noting that "it doesn't" go away, the Golden Globe winner also said he has "never" wished it would. "[I've] never once had that thought," he explained.

"You actually get better at it," Johnson added. "... I have turned it into a science."

Johnson was previously married to ex-wife Melanie Griffith, who he wed in 1976, before the pair divorced and then remarried again in 1989. They divorced once again in 1996 and share daughter Dakota. (Johnson also has a child, son Jesse, with his former partner Patti D'Arbanville.)

The Miami Vice star is currently married to Kelley Phleger, who he tied the knot with in April 1999. The pair share three children together: daughter Atherton and sons Jasper and Deacon.

Continuing his candid conversation, Johnson also joked about how past lovers would review him after Cohen playfully teased, "All rave reviews on Yelp for Don Johnson."

"Well, I can't guarantee that, you know, circumstances being what they are. You never know what you have to work with," he explained. "… I'm feeling pretty good about the review situation."

The father of five also noted that there have been instances in the past where women have slept with him based on his reputation as a lover.

"I've had that happen," he said, before adding that he has "never felt any of that pressure because most of my customers leave satisfied."