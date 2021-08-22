Don Everly Dies: Groundbreaking Singer Of The Everly Brothers Was 84

Don Everly, who along with his brother, film, was part of the Everly Brothers who were a huge chart success in the late 1950s and early 1960s, died on Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84.

A family spokesman confirmed the death to The Los Angeles Times. No cause was given.

On the strength of ardent two-minute teenage dramas like “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Cathy’s Clown,” the duo all but single-handedly redefined what, stylistically and thematically, qualified as commercially viable music for the Nashville of their day. In the process they influenced generations of hitmakers, from British Invasion bands like the Beatles and the Hollies to the folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel and the Southern California country-rock band the Eagles.

