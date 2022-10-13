Don Davis, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 1 in NC

Name: Don Davis

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 51

Campaign website: votedondavis.com

Occupation: North Carolina Senator, educator and Presbyterian minister.

Education: Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from East Carolina University, 2007; Master of Arts degree in sociology from East Carolina University, 2001; Master of Science degree in administration from Central Michigan University, 1997; and Bachelor of Science degree in Social Sciences from the United States Air Force Academy, 1994

Have you run for elected office before? Mayor of Snow Hill (2002-2007) and North Carolina Senate (2008-2010, 2012-present).

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: As an Eastern North Carolina native, my journey has taken me from tobacco fields to graduating from the Air Force Academy. My Air Force career included serving as a mortuary officer, working Air Force One operations, and instructing cadets as an ECU assistant professor. Snow Hill residents elected me to serve as their youngest mayor, and Eastern North Carolina residents have elected me for six terms in the state Senate. My career has been spent serving our country, my hometown and Eastern North Carolina.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your constituents and what will you do to address them?

As a champion for Eastern North Carolina, we must continue to build a 21st-century economy and train a world-class workforce to help us thrive in the future. Increased access to broadband internet, fully funding our schools and ensuring access to good, affordable health care will be key priorities of mine to help strengthen our economy if elected to Congress.

What action by Congress would you support to help reduce inflation?

Eastern North Carolina has experienced economic distress before the high prices at the pump and pain at the grocery store we are seeing. Too many are leaving Eastern North Carolina for job opportunities elsewhere. Youth have lost hope. It’s time for the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs to step up to the plate in the East. We must get our fair share in D.C. — health access, broadband and workforce development are essential for good-paying sustainable American jobs and products.

What federal legislation would you support on abortion?

Codify Roe v. Wade.

Should members of Congress be banned from owning and trading individual stocks?

Yes.

What changes in U.S. immigration enforcement and restrictions would you support?

Political parties must not put politics above sound public policy. The United States is long-time overdue for passing comprehensive immigration reform. As a state senator who has worked across the aisle, it is essential that we modernize the border apparatus, infuse more resources for border security and implement an immigration system that is fair and humane.

What legislation would you support to make Americans safer from crime? What legislation would you support to make mass shootings less likely?

As a former military officer, I understand the importance of training and responsible gun ownership. I support funding school safety, firearm safety programs, trigger locks and an expansion of mental health services. In addition, I support expanding the Community Oriented Policing Services Program and ensuring law enforcement agencies have adequate funding to keep communities safe. We must remain committed to efforts that save lives while not infringing upon Second Amendment rights.

What, if anything, does Congress need to investigate?

Congress must complete the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation. Americans deserve to understand the truth so that we can restore confidence in our political process. More than 140 law enforcement officers reported injuries in the Capitol riot, and almost 10 people died. As an elected official, I have repeatedly raised my hand to take an oath to uphold the Constitution and our core American values. If elected to Congress, I look forward to doing the same again.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.