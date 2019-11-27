Don Cherry won't coach Top Prospects game this year

After being ousted from Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada, we won’t be seeing Don Cherry behind the bench at the Top Prospects game this year, either. This time, however, it’s his choice.

Cherry, who has been a staple at the Top Prospects game for decades, made the decision to step away from the event because he didn’t want to be a distraction, according to the Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington.

“It was a tough call to make to (CHL President) David Branch to tell him I decided it would best if I stepped away,” Cherry said. “But this game is about the kids. It’s about the hockey prospects and their futures.”

Cherry has coached one of the Top Prospects teams — which showcase the year’s top draft-eligible players in the Canadian Hockey League — 19 different times.

Since being punted by Rogers and HNIC after his controversial and now-infamous “you people” remarks, Cherry has started a podcast and seems to be enjoying the transition so far, with no plans for a mainstream media comeback just yet.

“I am happy doing that right now,” Cherry said. “It’s fun. It’s sitting around the table telling stories. It keeps me connected with the fans. I have no plans right now to do anything else.”

Cherry's Coach's Corner run came to an end earlier this month. (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images)

