Don Cherry says he was told he'll return next year amid report he's out

Don Cherry says he was told he'll be returning for the 2019-20 NHL season. (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Don Cherry isn’t leaving Hockey Night in Canada without a fight, refuting a report that stated he would not be returning for the 2019-20 season.

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun wrote the following about Cherry in his Sunday column, leading some to rejoice and others to reflect on the 85-year-old’s tenure.

One thing that hasn’t been confirmed for the next season of Hockey Night In Canada: the return of Don Cherry and Coach’s Corner. Rogers is cutting all over the place, which included the removal of Bob McCown on radio and television and Doug MacLean doing the same. Cherry is handsomely compensated for his work. Not sure if this is a place they want to go with the 85-year-old.

Cherry evidently got wind of Simmons’ reporting and rejected the notion entirely, taking to Twitter on Sunday.

1) I must say I am hurt and disappointed that my friend Steve Simmons would suggest in his Sunday column that Hockey Night in Canada might not want me back for next year. I was told a week after the playoffs I would be back. — Don Cherry (@CoachsCornerDC) July 8, 2019

Simmons, for what it’s worth, never confirmed that Cherry was out, but it’d be easy enough to see why as the Hockey Night in Canada staple merely seems to be there as an institutional presence as opposed to thoughtful analyst at this juncture.

Cherry also believes to think journalism is more about nepotism than reporting.

2) The question I ask is this… why didn’t my friend Steve phone me and ask me? — Don Cherry (@CoachsCornerDC) July 8, 2019

In any event, it appears Cherry will remain for the foreseeable future.

