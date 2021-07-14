Don Cheadle Jokes He Also Doesn't 'Get' Emmy Nod for His Brief TFATWS Cameo: 'Sorry, Haters'

Don Cheadle

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Don Cheadle has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — and he is, admittedly, a bit surprised.

Cheadle, 56, briefly reprised his role as Colonel James Rupert "Rhodey" Rhodes in the first episode of the Disney+ hit miniseries, which premiered in March. The 98-second appearance resulted in his nomination for outstanding guest actor in a drama series at the upcoming 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actor joked about the nod shortly after Tuesday's announcement.

"Thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, [shrugging emoji]ers. i don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go ..." the actor wrote on Twitter.

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go ... — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

RELATED: 2021 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Crown, Ted Lasso and WandaVision Lead

In total, TFATWS received five nominations. In addition to Cheadle's nod, the show also is up for awards for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series, outstanding visual effects in a series or movie, outstanding stunt coordination and outstanding stunt performance.

Disney+'s other hit Marvel series, WandaVision, received a whopping 23 nominations, bringing the Cinematic Universe's total to 28.

The Mandalorian, Disney+'s Star Wars series, is tied with Netflix's The Crown for the most nods with 24 apiece.

RELATED: Emma Corrin, Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco and More Stars React to Their 2021 Emmy Nominations

The 73rd annual event, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will broadcast live on Sep. 19.