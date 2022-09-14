US midterms: Pro-Trump candidates win New Hampshire primaries

Bernd Debusmann Jr - in Washington
·3 min read
Dan Bolduc
New Hampshire Republican primary winner Dan Bolduc has falsely claimed that Donald Trump won the 2020 election

A retired general and outspoken Donald Trump supporter has won the Republican Senate nomination in New Hampshire.

Don Bolduc will face Democrat Maggie Hassan in November, who analysts suggest is at risk of losing her seat.

Defeating the incumbent could give Republicans the seat they need to regain a majority in the Senate.

But some party members have questioned whether Mr Bolduc can appeal to more moderate voters and rallied unsuccessfully around other candidates.

The states' two primaries for the House of Representatives - the lower chamber of Congress - were also won by Trump-supporting candidates.

A veteran of 10 tours of Afghanistan, Mr Bolduc has falsely claimed coronavirus vaccines contain microchips and that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

The 61-year-old has also raised less than $600,000 (£514,000) from grassroots donors in the same amount of time that Ms Hassan has amassed more than $31m.

In his victory speech on Wednesday, Mr Bolduc - clad in an American flag themed shirt - held aloft a round shield with arrows implanted in it.

"We have taken their arrows. We have successfully protected ourselves," he said of the race. "We are now going to rally around the circle - unity, freedom [and] liberty."

His opponent, the more moderate candidate Chuck Morse, conceded defeat on Twitter. "It's been a long night [and] we've come up short," he wrote.

The race is one of a number of primary races that have been seen as a test of the future direction of the Republican Party.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed dozens of candidates around the country, and while he did not directly endorse Mr Bolduc, he did describe him during a radio interview as a "strong guy" who had "said some great things".

Republican candidate for the House of Representatives Karoline Leavitt campaigns
Karoline Leavitt could become one of the first Generation Z candidates to serve in Congress

Republican voters in New Hampshire also selected a young Trump supporter to contest a seat in the House of Representatives. Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old former press aide in the Trump administration, will now face Democrat Chris Pappas in November.

If she is elected, Ms Leavitt would become one of the first Generation Z candidates to serve in Congress.

Another Trump-aligned candidate, Robert Burns, beat six other more moderate Republicans in the state's second congressional district, which includes the cities of Nashua and Concord. Mr Burns - who was backed by a Democrat-affiliated group - will now face Democratic incumbent Anne McLane Kuster.

Primaries were also held in Delaware and Rhode Island, signalling the end of primary season and setting the stage for the midterm elections on 8 November.

The midterms will determine control of Congress for the final two years of Democratic President Joe Biden's term. If the Republican Party gains control of either or both chambers, it will have the power to thwart the Biden administration's agenda.

In Rhode Island, Governor Dan McKee narrowly defeated his Democratic primary opponents and will now face Republican Ashley Kalus in November. The state also saw primaries for Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and general treasurer.

Votes in some races in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware were still being counted as of Wednesday afternoon.

Latest Stories

  • Twitter shareholders approve $44bn Musk deal

    Twitter shareholders have approved a $44bn deal for the world's richest man to buy the company.

  • Queen’s funeral guest list: who is invited and who is not?

    The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be one of the largest diplomatic moments of the century.

  • An armed Trump supporter in a clown wig was arrested after allegedly storming into a Dairy Queen and vowing to 'kill Democrats'

    A Facebook account that appeared to belong to the 61-year-old had shared a video associated with QAnon slogans.

  • The Rookie: Feds: Niecy Nash-Betts Makes Herself Part of an FBI 'Upgrade' in ABC Spinoff's Full Trailer

    Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI, will be part of an “upgrade” to the Bureau — whether they like it or not! — as revealed in a full-length trailer for The Rookie: Feds, ABC’s upcoming offshoot of (you guessed it) The Rookie. The Rookie: Feds (yes, the colon is officially back!) stars Niecy […]

  • Who is Karoline Leavitt? New Hampshire GOP candidate could be among first Gen Z lawmakers

    Karoline Leavitt will face Democratic challenger Chris Pappas in November. She could be among the first Gen Z lawmakers in Congress if she wins.

  • Mike Lindell Is Running More MyPillow Ads Than Ever on Fox News

    Drew Angerer/GettyJust a year ago, MAGA pillow maven Mike Lindell had angrily pulled his MyPillow commercials from Fox News after the conservative cable giant refused to air promos for his then-upcoming election-denying “cyber symposium.”Fast forward to the present, and not only are MyPillow ads back on Fox News—but they are running at their highest clip yet.According to liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America, following the weeks-long pause last autumn, MyPillow commercials have spiked

  • Judge unseals additional portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

    A federal judge Tuesday unsealed additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, showing that agents earlier obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago. A heavily redacted version of the affidavit was made public last month, but the Justice Department requested permission to show more of it after lawyers for Trump revealed the existence of a June grand jury subpoena that sought video footage from cameras in the vicinity of the Mar-a-Lago storage room. The newly visible portions of the FBI agent’s affidavit show that the FBI on June 24 subpoenaed for the footage after a visit weeks earlier to Mar-a-Lago in which agents observed 50 to 55 boxes of records in the storage room at the property.

  • Steve Clarke calls on Scotland to ‘pick up the progress’ in Nations League games

    The Scots were knocked out of their World Cup play-off semi-final by Ukraine

  • What about that ‘vision thing’? Candidates for Kansas governor are stuck in the past

    AG Derek Schmidt wants to talk about COVID-19 lockdowns and Gov. Laura Kelly keeps bringing up Sam Brownback. | Opinion

  • UPDATE 3-Alex Jones' lies about Sandy Hook driven by profits, victims' lawyer says at trial

    A lawyer for families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting told a Connecticut jury on Tuesday that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones would never stop profiting from destructive falsehoods unless he pays for his lies about the massacre. The lawyer, Christopher Mattei, made his assessment during opening statements on Tuesday, nearly a decade after 20 children and six staff members were killed on Dec. 14, 2012, at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. In Jones' second trial related to the massacre, jurors will decide how much in damages he owes 13 family members of victims as well as one FBI agent for claiming the massacre was a hoax.

  • Armed Trump Lover Arrested at Dairy Queen Wanted to ‘Kill All Democrats’

    Witnesses say Jan Stawovy, who told cops he wanted to “restore Trump to president of the United States,” was dressed in a clown wig

  • Senate Panel Approves Taiwan Measure That Makes Biden Uneasy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill Wednesday to boost ties with Taiwan and give it more military hardware to deter a Chinese invasion, though the final legislation will need to address White House objections if it has any chance of becoming law.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Alex Jones saw profit in Sandy Hook hoax claims, victims' lawyer says at trial

    A lawyer for families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting told a Connecticut jury on Tuesday that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will never stop profiting off destructive falsehoods unless he pays for the lies he told about the massacre. The lawyer, Christopher Mattei, made his assessment during opening statements at a trial being held in a state court about 20 miles (32 km) from where 20 children and six staff members were killed on Dec. 14, 2012, at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jurors will decide how much in damages Jones owes 13 family members of victims as well as one FBI agent for claiming the massacre was a hoax.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and