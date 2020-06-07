Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

A week ago, Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$49m leading estimates by 7.3%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.88 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGM:DOMO Past and Future Earnings June 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Domo's seven analysts is for revenues of US$197.3m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 8.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 30% to US$2.88. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$185.1m and US$3.20 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrades to both revenue and loss per share forecasts for this year.

The consensus price target rose 48% to US$30.50, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Domo, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$38.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Domo's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.9%, compared to a historical growth rate of 20% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Domo.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Domo going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Domo , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

