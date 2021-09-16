Do Domino's Pizza Group's (LON:DOM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Domino's Pizza Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Domino's Pizza Group managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Domino's Pizza Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.0% to UK£536m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Domino's Pizza Group EPS 100% free.

Are Domino's Pizza Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Domino's Pizza Group shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Senior Independent Director Ian Bull bought UK£7.6k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£3.81.

Does Domino's Pizza Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Domino's Pizza Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Domino's Pizza Group certainly can. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. That encourages me further to keep an eye on this stock. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Domino's Pizza Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

The good news is that Domino's Pizza Group is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

