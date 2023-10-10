Domino's is offering free medium pizzas with its new emergency program. How to join

Domino's announced an "emergency pizza" program for its rewards members

Sometimes you just really need a pizza and Domino's is prepared to help.

The food chain announced their Domino’s Emergency Pizza program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza for customers to grab when it's urgent.

The program lasts until Feb. 11, 2024. Customers just need to place one qualifying online order to earn a free emergency pizza that can be redeemed through their Domino's Rewards account.

"Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better," said Domino’s Vice President Kate Trumbull in the announcement.

How to redeem and order a Domino's emergency pizza

Domino's first responders are ready to give you a free pizza after you follow their detailed three step process.

Place either a delivery order online or a digital carryout order that costs at least $7.99 to automatically earn an emergency pizza once the order goes through. Within seven days, claim the Domino’s Emergency Pizza by signing into or joining Domino’s Rewards. Within 30 days, enter the “My Deals & Rewards” page under your Domino’s Rewards account and redeem a free Emergency Pizza.

How to sign up for Domino's Rewards

To sign up for the chain's loyalty program join dominos.com/rewards and create a profile by entering your name, email and phone number.

The program allows members to earn and redeem points and access member-only deals like Emergency Pizza or earn a free meal after every two qualifying orders.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to earn and redeem Domino's free emergency pizzas