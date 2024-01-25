Domino’s Delivery Driver Was 'Backbone' of Family. 3 Teens Allegedly Killed Him to Steal Pizza

Antoine Gee Jr., 33, was fatally shot while making a delivery on Jan. 10 in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Three Wisconsin teenagers are in custody and facing murder charges after allegedly killing a Domino’s driver delivering a pizza that the suspects were trying to steal, authorities claim.

Antoine Gee Jr., 33, was fatally shot while making a pizza delivery on Jan. 10 in Milwaukee, Wisc., when authorities claim the teenagers attacked him and tried to steal the pizza, WISN, CBS 58 and The News & Observer reported.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office charged Armier E. McArthur, Keyshaun T.L. McNealy and Damain N. Patrick, all 17, last Friday in connection with the alleged killing, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement later that day.

A nearby surveillance camera footage shows Gee approaching three people before they get into a struggle with him, investigators said, according to The News & Observer. One of the three people then begins shooting Gee Jr. before they flee the scene, per authorities.

The attackers allegedly carried out the fatal shooting after a witness heard them plan the order with the intention to “snatch” the pizza, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WISN, CBS 58 and The News & Observer.

In a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for Gee Jr., his family paid tribute to him.

“To the media he's just a pizza delivery man, but to his family he was the backbone,” wrote Patrice Toliver, who identified herself as the victim’s mother. “He was a truck driver, a landlord, a brother, a nephew, an investor.”

She said Gee Jr. was her eldest child and her only son.

"I don’t think I’ll ever heal this wound," Asia Ferguson, Gee's friend, to FOX 6 Now. "It will never heal. My heart is broken."



All three teenagers have been charged with felony murder, according to online court records reviewed by PEOPLE. Plea information was not indicated in the records.

Court records show all three defendants have the same attorney; PEOPLE wasn’t immediately able to reach him.



