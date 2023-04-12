Dominion Judge to Appoint Special Master to Decide if Fox News Withheld Key Evidence

Kevin Hagen/Getty

Fox News suffered a harsh blow in the run-up to next week’s blockbuster trial as a Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting System’s defamation case against the right-wing network said he plans to appoint a special master to probe whether Fox lied about withholding evidence.

The explosive news comes a day after a former Fox News producer alleged that the conservative cable giant had access to several audio recordings of Trump allies admitting they had no proof of their 2020 election fraud lies but failed to provide the audio to Dominion’s lawyers during discovery.

“I am very concerned… that there have been misrepresentations to the court,” Superior Judge Eric Davis said at a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday. “This is very serious.”

Chastising the network’s lawyers, Davis added that he was “very uncomfortable right now” about the appearance that Fox didn’t fulfill all of its discovery obligations as it approached trial. He went on to say he would appoint an outside attorney to investigate whether Fox made “untrue or negligent” assertions about both its obligatory duties on evidence and its descriptions of Rupert Murdoch’s role at the network.

Lawyers for Fox initially insisted Murdoch didn’t have a formal role at Fox News, which could restrict how much discovery Dominion could seek into Murdoch’s role in the false election claims. But at a hearing this week, a Fox lawyer conceded that Murdoch is the executive chairman of Fox News.

The special master will also look into possible sanctions against the network, including informing jurors in the case Dominion was improperly blocked from obtaining pertinent evidence.

Abby Grossberg, a former Tucker Carlson producer who was fired by Fox News last month after accusing the network of coercing her to give false testimony in the Dominion case, filed an amended legal complaint on Tuesday claiming that the network failed to disclose evidence she made available.

In her complaint, Grossberg alleged that Fox failed to disclose several potentially explosive audio recordings to Dominion during the discovery process.

The recordings, which Grossberg said she captured on her phone with the transcription app Otter, allegedly include a Trump official saying the campaign had found no problems with voting machines in Georgia.

Other recordings, according to Grossberg, included Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani saying they couldn’t find evidence to prove some of their claims about voting machine fraud—allegations that later aired on Fox and helped prompt Dominion’s lawsuit.

In its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, Dominion accuses Fox News of knowingly airing election fraud lies about the company in order to boost its sagging ratings after MAGA viewers bolted following the network’s early Arizona call for President Joe Biden. Fox News has vehemently denied these allegations.

Fox News didn’t respond to an immediate request for comment. A spokesman for Dominion declined to comment.

