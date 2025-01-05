Dominick Nelson scores 16 to guide Utah Valley to 64-53 victory over Abilene Christian

OREM, Utah (AP) — Dominick Nelson scored 16 points to help Utah Valley defeat Abilene Christian 64-53 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

Nelson added seven rebounds for the Wolverines (9-6). Kylin Green added 11 points and five rebounds. Carter Welling totaled nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Bradyn Hubbard and Quion Williams both scored 16 to lead the Wildcats (8-8). Hubbard added seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press