Dominican Republic WBC roster: Full team participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

With a star-studded roster, the Dominican Republic is among the favorites in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Managed by Rodney Linares, currently the Tampa Bay Rays' bench coach, the 30-man squad includes 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara and AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez, as well as sluggers Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Rafael Devers.

The Dominicans won the tournament in 2013 but were eliminated in the second round in 2017, going 1-2 in a pool with the United States, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

The Dominican Republic begins the group stage on March 11, facing Venezuela in the opener before games against Venezuela, Nicaragua, Israel and Puerto Rico. The top two teams move on.

Here's a look at the full Dominican squad:

Dominican Republic infielders Willy Adames and Wander Franco during a workout ahead of the tournament.

Dominican Republic pitchers

Bryan Abreu (Astros)

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins)

Ronel Blanco (Astros)

Génesis Cabrera (Cardinals)

Diego Castillo (Mariners)

Roansy Contreras (Pirates)

Johnny Cueto (Marlins)

Enyel De Los Santos (Guardians)

Camilo Doval (Giants

Carlos Estevez (Angels)

Luis Garcia (Padres)

Yimi Garcia (Blue Jays)

Cristian Javier (Astros)

Rafael Montero (Astros)

Hector Neris (Astros)

Joel Payamps (Brewers)

César Valdez (Angels)

Dominican Republic catchers

Francisco Mejía (Rays)

Gary Sánchez (free agent)

Dominican Republic infielders

Willy Adames (Brewers)

Jeimer Candelario (Nationals)

Robinson Cano (free agent)

Nelson Cruz (Padres)

Rafael Devers (Red Sox)

Wander Franco (Rays)

Manny Machado (Padres)

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)

Jeremy Peña (Astros)

Jean Segura (Marlins)

Dominican Republic outfielders

Teoscar Hernandez (Mariners)

Eloy Jiménez (White Sox)

Julio Rodriguez (Mariners)

Juan Soto (Padres)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dominican Republic WBC roster: 2023 World Baseball Classic full team