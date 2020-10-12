Dominican Republic Among the Top Two Most Searched U.S. Holiday Travel Destinations

The country is a trending destination among tourists seeking a vacation spot that offers stringent safety protocols.





Dominican Republic, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data compiled by ForwardKeys shows that Dominican Republic is the second most searched destination in the Caribbean among U.S. consumers booking quarter one 2021 travel; the country accounts for 13.3 percent of quarter one 2021 searches in the region. With its stringent safety and health protocols, the country is equipped to welcome visitors who are seeking a safe and relaxing destination for fall and winter travel.

“To ensure the safety of our visitors and residents, we’ve taken some of the most meticulous safety measures in the region to provide peace of mind for tourists,” said David Collado, Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism. “We are confident that through this clear and innovative safety-focused approach we will be able to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and ensure that the Dominican Republic remains the number one destination in the region for international travelers.”

Dominican Republic’s safety measures include mandatory temperature checks at the airport and other ports upon arrival, a mandatory Traveler’s Health Affidavit, and social distancing and mask ordinances enforced across airports, hotels and public spaces throughout the country. As of September 15th, travelers no longer need to provide a negative PCR or COVID-19 test upon arrival. Instead, airports and other ports of entry will administer a quick, aleatory breath test to between 3 percent and 10 percent of passengers, and all those who present symptoms. At beaches, pools and jacuzzi areas, social distancing is also required, and group sizes are limited.

Travelers can also relax knowing they’re backed by Dominican Republic’s Travel Assistance Plan. All international tourists arriving on commercial flights and visiting a hotel will be granted during the check-in process a temporary, free travel assistance plan that provides coverage for emergencies in the event of an infection or exposure to COVID-19 while in-country. The coverage includes medical attention by specialists, medical transfers, transfer of a relative, penalty for airfare changes, lodging for prolonged stays and more. This insurance, which is available at all medical centers around the tourist regions, will be provided at no cost to visitors arriving on or before December 31, 2020 and will be 100 percent paid for by the Dominican government.

“We are thrilled to see that consumers are eager to return to visiting Dominican Republic,” said Minister Collado. “While our goal is to return to full recovery as quickly as possible, safety remains our top priority. We are proud to offer this level of support for tourists, allowing them to travel at ease and be prepared for any situation that could arise.”

All tour operators, including hotels and transportation companies, are held to high sanitation standards as outlined by public health officials.

The Ministry of Tourism also collaborated with the Association of Hotels and Tourism of Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES) to create a unique sanitary bubble strategy that significantly reduces the risk of virus transmission between guests and hotel staff. Within each bubble, teams of hotel employees work for two weeks straight, staying in a designated and segmented area of the hotel. Prior to the start of their shift, each employee must present a negative COVID-19 test.

